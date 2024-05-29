Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Fans declare Sydnie Christmas their ‘winner’ after ‘superstar’ performance: ‘No need for a final’

Britain’s Got Talent tonight (Wednesday, May 29) saw another bunch of contestants perform with the hope of booking a slot in the final.

Amongst those performing tonight was Sydnie Christmas – and her performance went down so well that some fans don’t think there’s any need for a final!

Sydnie performed tonight (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Sydnie Christmas performs

Tonight’s edition of BGT saw Sydnie close the show with a powerful performance of Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

In her audition, Amanda Holden hit the golden buzzer, sending Sydnie straight through to the semi-finals.

Sydnie sent the crowd wild with her stunning rendition of the song – and the judges were in tears watching.

All four gushed over her performance, with Amanda confessing that more people had spoken to her about sending Sydnie through to the semi-finals with her golden buzzer than any other golden buzzer act she’d sent through before.

“You are a superstar in the making,” Alesha said. Simon was full of praise too, branding people who’d auditioned Sydnie and rejected her “idiots”.

Sydnie’s performance wowed fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans declare Sydnie their winner

Viewers were just as impressed with Sydnie’s performance as the judges.

Many took to Twitter to declare the 28-year-old their winner.

“No need for a final. She is a winner,” one fan tweeted. “There’s your winner right there…just love her,” another said.

“Don’t normally agree that singers should be on this, but, that’s my outright winner right there!” a third gushed.

“Winner of #BGT standing there! Sydnie Christmas is in a league of her own,” another wrote.

Sydnie is through to the final! (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Sydnie

As the show came to an end, the contestants found out whether they were going home – or had found themselves in the final three.

Sydnie found out that she was in the final three – and then immediately learned that she had won tonight’s semi-final!

Fans were thrilled. “Head and shoulders above the rest. And a deserving winner. Well done Sydnie Christmas,” one fan tweeted.

“Sydnie Christmas will win The Final,” another predicted. “Yes Sydnie is through!” a third wrote.

She was joined in the final by Mike Woodhams.

Britain’s Got Talent continues tomorrow (Thursday, May 30) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

