Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Fans declare Sydnie Christmas their ‘winner’ after ‘superstar’ performance: ‘No need for a final’

Britain’s Got Talent tonight (Wednesday, May 29) saw another bunch of contestants perform with the hope of booking a slot in the final.
Amongst those performing tonight was Sydnie Christmas – and her performance went down so well that some fans don’t think there’s any need for a final!
Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Sydnie Christmas performs
Tonight’s edition of BGT saw Sydnie close the show with a powerful performance of Frank Sinatra’s My Way.
In her audition, Amanda Holden hit the golden buzzer, sending Sydnie straight through to the semi-finals.
Sydnie sent the crowd wild with her stunning rendition of the song – and the judges were in tears watching.
All four gushed over her performance, with Amanda confessing that more people had spoken to her about sending Sydnie through to the semi-finals with her golden buzzer than any other golden buzzer act she’d sent through before.
“You are a superstar in the making,” Alesha said. Simon was full of praise too, branding people who’d auditioned Sydnie and rejected her “idiots”.
Fans declare Sydnie their winner
Viewers were just as impressed with Sydnie’s performance as the judges.
Many took to Twitter to declare the 28-year-old their winner.
“No need for a final. She is a winner,” one fan tweeted. “There’s your winner right there…just love her,” another said.
“Don’t normally agree that singers should be on this, but, that’s my outright winner right there!” a third gushed.
“Winner of #BGT standing there! Sydnie Christmas is in a league of her own,” another wrote.
Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Sydnie
As the show came to an end, the contestants found out whether they were going home – or had found themselves in the final three.
Sydnie found out that she was in the final three – and then immediately learned that she had won tonight’s semi-final!
Fans were thrilled. “Head and shoulders above the rest. And a deserving winner. Well done Sydnie Christmas,” one fan tweeted.
“Sydnie Christmas will win The Final,” another predicted. “Yes Sydnie is through!” a third wrote.
She was joined in the final by Mike Woodhams.
Britain’s Got Talent continues tomorrow (Thursday, May 30) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
