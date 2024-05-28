BGT viewers claim boyband Blitzers were ‘miming’ on tonight’s live show

K-Pop band Blitzers were the second act to take to the stage tonight (Tuesday May 28) in the second BGT semi-final of the series.

The boyband, originating from South Korea, have spoken of their dreams of achieving worldwide fame and certainly won over the Britain’s Got Talent judges with their audition performance of Shawn Mendes’ There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.

Tonight they blew Simon, Alesha, Bruno and Amanda away yet again with another energetic performance of WAR*HALL’s ‘Bring That Fire’. However, it seems some ITV viewers at home were less convinced, with many taking to Twitter to make the same shocking accusation.

K-Pop band Blitzers caused a stir on Britain’s Got Talent tonight (Credit: ITV)

BGT viewers suspicious of Blitzers

“Blitzers miming on BGT,” one person tweeted to claim.

Another agreed and speculated: “They have to be lip-syncing, they’re moving round so much and nobody sounds out of breath or breathing into the mic?”

A third also said: “What in the auto-tune lip-sync battle is this?”

“Sounded like they were miming,” somebody else tweeted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britain’s Got Talent (@bgt)

Blitzers have already found themselves under scrutiny from show audiences this week, with many complaining that the band, who have already made a name for themselves in South Korea, have an unfair advantage.

Elsewhere tonight, Amanda was close to tears over a moving performance from eight-year-old Ravi and his Dream Team choir. The audience were also treated to another baffling trick from magician Jack Rhodes.

The Britain’s Got Talent 2024 semi-finals continue tomorrow, Wednesday May 29, at 8pm on ITV and ITVX.

