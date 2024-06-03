During the BGT final on Sunday night, judge Alesha Dixon got viewers talking with her wardrobe choice.

The 45-year-old singer chose a reflective red one-shoulder dress with a high slit. She accessorised by styling her hair in a long braid.

However, fans weren’t impressed with the look and many took to social media to share their vicious critiques.

Alesha Dixon on BGT

Viewers of the talent show final noticed that Alesha’s dress reminded them of something very specific – a Quality Street wrapper.

A flurry of fans rushed to Twitter to share their hilarious findings – posting images of the popular chocolate to emphasise their point.

“Alesha reminding me I have to buy some Quality Streets,” one fan joked.

“Has everyone already said Alesha’s dress looks like a Quality Street wrapper?” Another questioned.

The comparison was universal, with another fan adding: “Is it me or is Alesha Dixon wearing a Quality Street wrapper?”

“Alesha’s dress hideous looks like a Quality Street wrapper,” a fourth viewer wasn’t a fan of the ensemble.

“Alesha Dixon wearing a dress made from the leftover Quality Street wrappers,” another teased.

Alesha Dixon’s judging is criticised

The criticism didn’t stop at her appearance. The star has been a mainstay on the BGT judging panel since 2012, but many viewers aren’t convinced she deserves the spot.

Throughout this year’s competition, Alesha has faced backlash for her judging decisions.

One viewer expressed: “Alesha Dixon should not be a BGT judge. She doesn’t vote for the best act she just votes for the act Bruno does not vote for because she doesn’t want to vote for the best act. She’s done it all week.”

“Alesha copped out by not voting and by ‘evening up’ you get paid to judge give opinion and SAY WHO YOU WANT and THINK SHOULD BE IN THE FINAL…poor,” another ranted.

“Without trying to be too rude, what is the point in Alesha having a vote? The judges might as well not be there for semis,” a third viewer tweeted.

Adding to the controversies, magician Trixy called attention to the singer’s ‘live’ Friday night performance, suggesting Alesha’s performance was actually pre-recorded.

During his act on May 31, he complimented the judge, saying: “Alesha, lovely performance by the way,” to which she awkwardly thanked him.

However, she had not yet performed live for the audience that evening, indicating her segment was pre-recorded.

