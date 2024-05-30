In what’s turning into an increasingly controversial season, the BGT judges are facing severe backlash from the audience for their indecisiveness.

The results of Wednesday’s live show (May 29) caused uproar amongst devoted fans. As a result, many are now calling for a drastic change in the ITV show’s format.

The BGT votes were split last night (Credit: ITV)

BGT fans complain about the judges

The climax of the third live semi-final saw Sydnie Christmas sail through to Sunday’s grand finale. The singer secured the majority of the public vote.

Dancer Leightonjay Halliday and singing impressionist Mike Woodhams were left to fight it out for the second spot.

Hosts Ant and Dec turned to the judges for their decision. However, the decision reached a deadlock for the second consecutive night due to a split vote among the panel.

This deadlock pushed the final decision back to the public vote. Based on the public vote, Leightonjay was sent home whilst Mike secured a spot in the final.

Fans immediately voiced their discontent, with many taking to Twitter. Many accused the judges of being “pathetic” and called the judges’ save feature a “waste of time”.

One disgruntled viewer wrote: “Simon Cowell used to have a backbone. I remember him sending his own acts home if they weren’t good enough on the night. Wonder if tomorrow the judges will cop out.”

Another complained: “Might as well get rid of the judges at this point, what a load of [bleep].”

“Why don’t they just go with the public vote for top two, because judges’ vote is a waste of time anyway,” a third viewer fumed.

Some fans even accused Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon of intentionally voting for Mike to induce a deadlock – releasing themselves from making any tough decisions.

“Pathetic of Simon and Alesha,” one fan ranted. “What a cop out,” said another.

“How are people not seeing how [bleep] Mike Woodhams is. He didn’t deserve a final place, it’s just bad, bad, bad judging,” another expressed their disagreement with the results.

Mike Woodhams went through to the final. (Credit: ITV)

BGT Ofcom complaints

Amid the judging controversies, another semi-final act stirred up controversy.

American sword swallower Heather Holliday’s risque performance prompted some viewers to threaten to contact Ofcom.

And on Tuesday, drag artist Chantaaaal’s Titanic-themed performance was heavily criticised for making light of a tragedy.

Even judge Amanda Holden isn’t safe – as her racy wardrobe choices for the live shows have been racking up complaints.

Read more: BGT 2024 viewers in threat to call Ofcom over ‘dangerous’ sword swallowing act the judges branded ‘sexy’

The Britain’s Got Talent final airs tonight (Sunday, June 2) at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.