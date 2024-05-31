Bobby Brazier on behind-the-scenes struggles during Strictly: ‘I only felt peace when I came home’

Bobby Brazier admitted he wanted to be voted off Strictly early due to the fame and attention the show attracted.

The EastEnders star, who plays Freddie Slater, was paired up with Dianne Buswell and made it to the finals. The pair lost out to the glitterball trophy to Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

Dianne and Bobby made it to last year’s Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier wanted Strictly boot

Following the death of his late mother, reality star Jade Goody, Bobby admitted he believes that is why he became uninterested in being famous.

“I don’t want to be famous. Maybe I did when I was younger, now I just want to act. I went on Strictly because dancing makes me happy,” he told Sunday Times Magazine.

“The more I learn about fame, the less I’m interested in it. A couple of weeks during Strictly, it got too much. I only felt peace when I came home. I wanted to get voted off.

“What happened to me was very public. It made me shy as a kid. I was more interested in observing the world than engaging in it,” he continued.

Bobby wanted to be voted off early on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell so ‘proud’ of Bobby

Ahead of last year’s finals, Dianne took to Instagram to honour Bobby and his progress on the show.

Sharing four snapshots of the pair beaming with joy, Dianne wrote: “I can’t believe the growth I have seen in Bobby not only in his dancing but also personally he came to me a young 20 year old who had tons of energy and the biggest smile and a true passion to learn to dance.

“He seriously had no clue about what ballroom or latin dancing was but he has embraced every part of this experience and is now the biggest strictly fan and a brilliant dancer.”

Expressing how “proud” and “happy” she is of the 20-year-old, Dianne said how glad she was to see Bobby improving and enjoying himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

While they didn’t win the show, Bobby and Dianne took part in the Strictly Live tour earlier this year.

To participate in Strictly, Bobby took a break from EastEnders last year. He returned to the BBC soap opera earlier this month.

