Why Britain’s Got Talent is missing from schedules tonight ahead of series finale

Fans expecting to see the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 final on ITV1 tonight (June 1) will be in for a bit of a shock.

The last episode of the current series is absent from the ITV1 schedule.

The hit show, hosted by Ant & Dec, has run every night this week. However, the finalists are having a well-deserved night off ahead of tomorrow night’s spectacular.

Britain’s Got Talent is hosted by duo Ant and Dec (Credit: BBC)

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 final

Instead of Britain’s Got Talent at 8pm tonight, the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace will be airing instead.

The movie will last two hours and will finish at 10 pm.

“James Bond sets out on a personal mission of vengeance as he pursues the secret criminal organisation Quantum. His search leads him to the head of an ecological corporation, who is plotting to orchestrate a coup in a Latin American country to get his hands on a precious natural resource,” the movie description reads.

The movie stars Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko, Judi Dench, Gemma Arterton and Mathieu Amalric.

The remaining contestants will perform in front of the judges for the final time (Credit: ITV)

When will the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finale air?

Following Friday night’s very last semi-final, the finale for Britain’s Got Talent this year will air tomorrow, Sunday, June 2 at 7.30pm. It will run until 10.05pm.

The remaining contestants will perform one last time in front of an audience and the four panelists, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli. One act will be crowned this year’s winner.

The champ will win a cash prize of £250,000. They will also offered the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

