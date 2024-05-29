Ant McPartlin thrilled as wife Anne-Marie brings baby Wilder along to BGT live semi-final

Ant McPartlin looked over the moon as wife Anne-Marie brought along baby Wilder to the BGT live semi-final.

Host Ant, 48, recently welcomed his first child with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett. The couple became parents to their son Wilder on May 14.

And with the live BGT semi-finals kicking off this week, Ant was soon back at work. But on Tuesday (May 28) he was left thrilled as his son was brought on set for the first time.

The TV favourite received a surprise at work (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin coos as wife brings baby to BGT

Getting ready for the BGT 2024 live semi-finals, Ant was back at work this week with pal Declan Donnelly, And Ant’s loved ones soon turned up to support him.

Wife Anne-Marie rocked up with their newborn – and as seen in pictures in The Sun – Ant appeared he was about to jump for joy at their arrival.

Anne-Marie and the baby were shielded from the rain with a giant Union Jack umbrella. Dad Ant was then seen running up to them with a huge smile on his face.

The pair welcomed their baby recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon Cowell’s sweet comment about Ant McPartlin baby news

It comes after BGT judge Simon Cowell had a few words to say about Ant’s baby news, during the first live semi-final.

The reality TV judge ‘went off-script’ as he was being introduced by co-hosts Ant and Dec to offer his best wishes to new dad Ant, 48.

Simon temporarily halted the live show proceedings to say to Ant: “Can I just say: congratulations.”

Ant took a bow before replying: “Thank you for your lovely gift.” He then went on to joke and hint Simon had been the only judge to send a present.

“It was signed by you, not them,” Ant bantered after Simon said his gift had been from them all.

BGT fans react

BGT viewers took to social media to express how adorable they found the interaction between Ant and Simon.

“Simon saying congrats to Ant and him having the biggest smile my heart #BGT,” one fan cooed.

“Aww Simon sent Ant a gift, bless #BGT,” tweeted another. A third also posted: “Simon congratulating Ant becoming a dad and the birth of his baby boy and he’s happy for him #BGT.”

