Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Fans fume as Bobby Goldfinn returns in fourth semi-final: ‘The joke is dead’

Tonight’s edition (Thursday, May 30) of Britain’s Got Talent saw the fourth semi-final of the series take place.

However, in a shock twist, the semi-final kicked off with the return of a rather familiar face…

Bobby Goldfin is back! (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Bobby Goldfinn returns

Tonight’s edition of BGT saw a familiar face – or shall we say, fish – make a comeback.

Bobby Golfdinn has appeared a few times during the series. Wearing a big goldfish mask, he comes on stage, tells a rubbish knock-knock joke, and gets buzzed off.

The last time viewers saw him, he appeared on Sunday’s edition of the show in the final auditions of the series.

He got buzzed off once again by the judges at the time.

However, you can’t keep a good…fish…down – as shown tonight. The show began with a security guard stood by the stage door, watching Bobby Goldfin’s audition on his phone. Unbeknownst to him, Bobby was sneaking in behind him!

Ant and Dec hurried Bobby off stage (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Bobby Goldfin crashes the party

In a pre-recorded sketch, Bobby could be seen knocking on Ant and Dec‘s dressing room door.

“He’s back,” Dec grinned, looking directly at the camera.

As the live show kicked off, Ant and Dec were interrupted during their introduction of the semi-final by Bobby himself.

The mystery act shuffled on stage, attempting to tell a knock-knock joke – sending the crowd wild.

However, Bruno Tonioli dampened the crowd’s mood slightly by hitting his red buzzer.

Ant and Dec then bundled Bobby off-stage – with viewers still none the wiser as to who is really behind the mask…

The judges were surprised (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume over Bobby’s return

If Bobby was expecting his appearance in the semi-final to go down a hit – he will be sorely disappointed. Many a viewer took to Twitter to grumble over the return of Bobby.

“This Bobby Goldfinn b******s is just that – b******s,” one fan fumed. “Not the goldfish ffs,” another said.

“The goldfish is beyond funny at this point. The joke is dead,” a third wrote.

“Oh no, not that bloody goldfish” another grumbled. “I’m gunna say it, I’m sick to death of that goldfish,” a fifth said.

However, some fans were happy to see the return of Bobby Goldfinn.

“Haha the goldfish is back,” one fan said. “This fish act is absolutely 10/10 so funny,” another wrote.

Britain’s Got Talent continues tomorrow (Friday, May 31) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

