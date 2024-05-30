Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Fans cringe over Kevin Finn’s performance: ‘So that’s what dying on stage looks like’

Britain’s Got Talent tonight (Thursday, May 30) saw another eight acts perform with the hope of booking a slot in Sunday’s final.

Amongst those performing tonight was Canadian comedian Kevin Finn – however, his routine left a lot to be desired for some.

Kevin was performing tonight (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Kevin Finn receives red buzzer from Simon

Tonight’s edition of Britain’s Got Talent saw comedian Kevin take to the stage.

The Canadian is a pro at accents – and did a whole routine in which he toured the UK with his accents.

As well as doing a posh English accent, he also did jokes in a cockney accent, as well as a Blackpool/Lancashire accent.

However, this is when the wheels began to fall off for Kevin.

Halfway through his routine, Simon Cowell hit his red buzzer. Kevin, however, ploughed on.

Kevin’s performance didn’t go as hoped (Credit: ITV)

Kevin’s routine criticised by the judges

Kevin then finished his routine doing some jokes with a thick scouse accent.

Whilst he received rapturous applause from the audience, the judges were less than impressed.

Explaining why he hit the red buzzer, Simon explained that he could tell that Kevin’s routine wasn’t landing – and wasn’t as good as his audition.

Bruno Tonioli was critical of Kevin’s act too, explaining that he didn’t give the audience any “breathing space” with his jokes.

“That’s the risk you take as a comedian. Some nights you land, some nights you don’t, but you know what, you tried,” Alesha Dixon added.

The judges weren’t that impressed (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Fans wince at Kevin’s routine

Fans were in agreement with the judges, with many cringing at how Kevin’s routine hadn’t gone to plan.

“Nothing funny with Kevin Finn tonight,” one fan tweeted.

“Kevin on @BGT is dying on his a*** here,” another remarked. “Kevin Finn was a bit cringe tonight ngl,” a third said.

“So that’s what dying on stage looks like,” another wrote.

Some fans felt sorry for him. “Gutted for Kevin tonight. Doing a comedy routine on specific material can go well or go badly. Sadly it didn’t go his way tonight. Hopefully in his next performance wherever that is he’ll bounce back,” one fan said.

“Awww feel so terrible for Kevin. Hope he sticks at it though seems like a sweetheart,” another commented.

Unfortunately for Kevin, he didn’t land a slot in the final.

Britain’s Got Talent continues tomorrow (Friday, May 31) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

