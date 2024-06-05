Bruno Tonioli WON’T be axed from BGT, despite news report claims, Simon Cowell has insisted.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Bruno joined the ITV talent show as the panel’s newest judge last year.

He replaced David Walliams following the comic’s departure, sitting alongside fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell.

However, just days after the climax of the 2024 series – and Bruno‘s second run – it was reported the Italian star could be replaced by another famous face.

But during an appearance on Heart Radio today, show boss Si has rubbished the claims.

Is the BGT party over for Bruno Tonioli? (Credit: YouTube)

Bruno Tonioli on BGT

The Sun claimed 68-year-old Bruno would “be dropped” from the series.

The tabloid reckoned the Dancing With The Stars judge could make way as part of a shake-up at ITV which might see BGT fill the slot vacated by the resting of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Bruno Tonioli is also a judge for US TV – will he move on from ITV role? (Credit: YouTube)

A source had claimed: “He’s committed to the US, but the new format for BGT is non-negotiable because the show will effectively be replacing Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.”

Bruno has been a real hit with his fellow judges and viewers so it would be incredibly sad to see him go.

The insider is said to have added: “Bruno has been a real hit with his fellow judges and viewers so it would be incredibly sad to see him go.”

Alan Carr and Amanda Holden are thought to be close (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

BGT 2025 news

What’s more, it was claimed a showbiz pal of Amanda’s might fill Bruno’s spot on the panel.

Alan Carr, 48, had been tipped to be in the running should Bruno go.

Furthermore, Alan was reported to have been in talks for the role before Bruno bagged the job.

However, The Sun believed any conversations this time round may only be in the early stages.

But Simon replied “no” twice when presenter Jamie Theakston read part of the report to him on air on Wednesday (June 5).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart (@thisisheart)

Reacting to the suggestion BGT would be ‘dropping a judge’ before Bruno’s name was specified, Simon responded with a “no”.

He also said “no” when Alan Carr was brought up as a possible replacement.

Simon also said: “There is a scheduling issue with Bruno. And he’s going to be in America. So maybe there’ll be a stand in for him, I don’t know.”

He went on to say: “But I love Bruno on the show.”

Furthermore, radio co-host Amanda Holden reflected: “He brings such an amazing energy, and he knows so much.”

Simon added: “And he knows so much about what he’s talking about.”

The head judge also said about Bruno: “He’s a brilliant, brilliant judge. And the nicest person.”

ED! has approached representatives for Bruno Tonioli and Britain’s Got Talent for comment on the reported claims.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Bruno Tonioli ‘booing’ during Britain’s Got Talent final explained

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.