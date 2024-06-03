Bruno Tonioli ‘booing’ during Britain’s Got Talent final explained

The Britain’s Got Talent live final took a confusing turn when the airwaves filled with what sounded like boos directed at judge Bruno Tonioli.

The Italian choreographer was expressing his feelings about the show when the audience’s reaction caught viewers off guard.

During a chat with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly about his BGT experience, Bruno couldn’t hold back his excitement.

“I enjoyed it so much! And as long as they want me, I’m on it, because obviously I haven’t done it before and they allow me to be myself,” Bruno gushed. “They have all been so supportive, and for me, every show is an adventure, and that’s how I approach it. One day to the next is never the same! That’s why it’s so exciting to be a part of.”

Bruno’s spirited tribute to the show continued, as he said: “It’s been brilliant, it’s fantastic. It’s really, really good. So good. Everyone, they stop me everywhere to talk about the show.

“It’s amazing and it’s all kinds of people from kids to grandparents, the show is very inclusive in that way. I just love the way the audience has taken this show into their hearts. The show has that impact and I’m just so proud to be a part of it.”

However, the cheers of “Bruno” that filled the studio were misinterpreted as boos by viewers at home.

This led to a flurry of social media posts as fans took to social media to express their confusion.

“Why did everyone just boo Bruno what have I missed,” one viewer queried.

“Is it just me or is Bruno getting boos every time he speaks?” A second fan was concerned.

Meanwhile, a third voiced their confusion: “Why do the audience always boo Bruno on BGT, even when he makes positive comments? What have I missed?”

Luckily, the misunderstanding was cleared up as fans and the show clarified that the noise was the audience chanting Bruno’s name.

Whilst the audience was expressing their love for the judge, not everybody at home felt the same.

During the last semi-final on Friday, Bruno’s wardrobe choices earned him his fair share of critics.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge wore a pink blazer and a white shirt – which he left mostly unbuttoned.

“Why has Bruno unbuttoned so much of his shirt?” one viewer asked.

“BRUNO PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE BUTTON UP YOUR SHIRT, IM BEGGING YOU #BGT,” another viewer tweeted an exasperated plea.

Another wasn’t impressed, writing: “Why even bother wearing a shirt? You do know it is a #familyshow?! Looking ridiculous.”

