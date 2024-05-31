Host of This Morning Craig Doyle has taken an extended break from work following the fifth anniversary of his father’s death.

Craig’s father died in 2019 after a long battle with dementia. The Irish presenter took to his Instagram account to pay homage to his old man.

Craig has taken a break from presenting (Credit: YouTube)

Craig Doyle missing from This Morning

Before the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in 2020, Craig visited his father regularly in the care home he resided in Ireland.

On the fifth anniversary of his death, Craig shared an old image of himself with his father on his Instagram Story. The pair appeared in good spirits surrounded by what looked to be sunny weather, smiling while in each other’s company.

Craig was seen wearing sunglasses while his late father wore a sunhat while holding a beer.

“Five years today. Just wanted to remind those who knew him of his wonderful kind face,” he wrote.

Craig paid homage to his late father (Credit: Instagram)

‘Almost twice a week I was saying goodbye to him’

Even though Craig lives with his four children and wife Doon in County Wicklow, Craig previously explained during a This Morning segment that he would go on regular walks with his father from Bray to Greystones.

The walks have allowed Craig to keep fond memories with his dad. He said: “I was able to wheel him up and down this promenade and he could chat to people, and we got coffee and ice cream and it was really lovely happy memories of those days.”

He also opened up about how every visit felt like it could be the very last.

“As he got sicker, I’d never know whether he was going to be alive when I came home. So, it got to the stage where almost twice a week I was saying goodbye to him,” Craig continued.

