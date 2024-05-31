The latest Strictly news has seen star of This Morning Dave Fishwick reportedly approached to join this year’s line-up.

Dave previously fronted his show Bank of Dave and launched his own bank, Burnley Savings and Loans. He is also a regular on ITV’s This Morning.

Reports reveal that Dave has signed up for Strictly (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly news: Dave Fishwick ‘signs up’

According to The Sun, Dave has already told his friends that he will participate in the popular BBC show and “cannot wait” to get started.

“Dave is a real community hero and the best of British,” an inside source told the newspaper.

“Strictly think his inspiring back story will win him new fans on and shine a spotlight on the amazing work he has done for people and business in Lancashire.”

They continued: “He is a working-class man who did well for himself and decided to use his success to help others.”

The source said it is a “dream come true” for Dave to do Strictly.

ED! contacted BBC for comment, who said they “don’t comment on speculation.”

Netflix released a film based on Dave’s life (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Dave Fishwick?

At age 16, Dave left school with no qualifications. He ran a minibus business shortly after.

In 2011, he founded his own independent lender business, Burnley Savings and Loans, and starred in his own show, Bank Of Dave, the following year.

Last year, Netflix turned his life story into a film named Dave with actor Rory Kinnear portraying him.

A sequel, Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger, is currently in the works and is expected to be released in 2025.

The plot will showcase Rory as Dave taking on payday lenders. However, the real Dave appears as a villain.

“The baddies are in America so there’s a lot more America in this one,” he said.

“It’s much bigger than anything I’ve ever been involved in.”

