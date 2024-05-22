Denise Welch shares bittersweet tribute as she grieves loss of mum: ‘I hope she’d be proud’

Denise Welch took to Instagram earlier today (May 22) to share a birthday message as well as a tribute to her mum.

Denise celebrates her 66th birthday today, however, the occasion isn’t all presents and balloons.

In fact, the date marks a devastating loss for Denise – the death of her mum. The Loose Women star took to Instagram to strut her stuff in a red swimsuit before penning a touching message in the caption.

Of course, the telly star’s fans were quick to share their well wishes as well as their support.

Denise Welch shares bittersweet birthday tribute on Instagram

The former Corrie star could be seen dancing as she rocked a red swimsuit and posed on a balcony. The montage also included snaps of herself and her late mum, Annie. She stated in the caption: “Today I celebrate becoming an ‘old age pensioner’ with a birthday boomerang!!! I’m 66!!! WTAF??!!!

“But I’m grateful to have got this far!! It’s taken a lot of ups and downs to get here but here I am and very happy. A wonderful marriage to @lincolntownley , 3 amazing sons, Matty, Louis and Lewis. My sister and my nieces and nephews. The Townleys. A grandson Theo and I’ve been free from clinical depression for 5 yrs!!!!

“Of course May 22nd will always be bittersweet as it’s 12 yrs today since Mum died. She would have been 88 this yr and believe me, she would still be wearing swimwear and looking fabulous!!

“I hope she’d be proud that I’m sober, still working hard in my chosen profession and still getting my tits oot for the lads!!! And lasses to be fair as I have to keep my lesbian friends happy!!! Happy birthday to me and miss you loads mama!! Love you.”

Denise Welch fans on Instagram rally round

Denise’s loyal followers flocked to the comment section, with one praising: “Happy Birthday Denise. Hope you have a fabulous day and sending love too. Your mum was beautiful and she would be so proud of you and your whole family xxx.”

Another said: “Happy Birthday you beauty. Annie would be beyond proud of you. And you are right she would be rocking a costume looking beautiful. Hope you have a fabulous day cruising.”

A third agreed: “Happy birthday. Your mumma was beautiful.”

‘I miss her every day’

Denise’s mum died in 2012, after a battle with cancer. She detailed the aftermath of her loss to her fellow Loose Women panel at the time.

She said: “My mum was poorly and she knew her days were numbered, she used to say: ‘I want you all to have the most brilliant time at my celebration of life, but for 10 minutes at least cry and wail and be desperately sad that I’ve gone and then you can fill your boots!'”

Denise sat down with Cancer Research UK in 2017, for an interview, where she discussed the loss of her mum to mouth cancer.

The TV star emotionally described Annie’s death. She said: “The way that it happened with my mum is that she went to sleep and I remember it was very peaceful.

“And she kept coming round and my sister was there and the kids. And she just took her final breath and she was gone. It was really quite beautiful in a way… it was such a close thing, that we were all together.”

She added: “The hardest thing about losing mum is that she’s not at the end of the phone. She was always my go-to person and I miss her every day.”

