A coroner in the Dr Michael Mosley case has confirmed what he thinks is the TV medic’s “most likely” cause of death.

Michael was reported missing after heading off on a walk back to his holiday home on the Greek island of Symi last Wednesday (June 5).

After a five-day search, the This Morning regular was found dead on Sunday (June 9). Dr Mosley’s body was then taken to the nearby island of Rhodes where a post mortem took place.

Ahead of the final report being published, the coroner has revealed what he thinks is Dr Mosley’s “most likely” cause of death. As well as that, new details about how Dr Mosley apparently tried to stop himself from fainting – likely in a bid to save his life – have been reported.

Dr Michael Mosley latest: How his body was found

The body of Dr Michael Mosley was found in a rocky area near a restaurant by Agia Marina beach on Sunday. It’s thought that he died at around 4pm on Wednesday. This was just two and a half hours after he said goodbye to his wife on the beach.

New information has now been reported. It suggests that Dr Mosley tried in vain to save his own life.

It’s claimed that his body was found in a position used to prevent fainting. Dr Mosley is said to have used routine medical advice, as issued by the NHS, to lie down with his legs raised.

Dr Mosley’s body was found beside a metal fence. He was just metres from safety.

‘From information so far, it does not appear he fell from a height’

This appears to be backed up a statement from the Hellenic Police. They said they did not believe that a fall had led to the doctor’s death.

“It is emphasised that from the preliminary investigation material so far, it does not appear that the British presenter fell from a height,” a statement said.

Dr Michael Mosley cause of death

Meanwhile, coroner Grigoris Leon spoke to Greek newspaper Ta Nea. He shared more details about the medic’s suspect cause of death.

“The most likely thing in these conditions is for a person of this age to walk under the sun and in a rocky environment, at some point the body will be exhausted,” he revealed.

As a result, he added: “The most likely cause of death is from natural causes.”

Dr Mosley was aged 67 at the time of his death. He leaves behind wife Clare and also their four grown-up children. Following his disappearance, all four of his children flew out to Greece to help search for their dad.

