Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have announced they’re divorcing after 14 years of marriage. But what does this mean for their son Jack?

The 22 year old has two famous parents and, with all eyes on them at the moment, it is sure to have an impact. As the TV couple go their separate ways, the rumour mill is churning with theories about what their future holds.

Eamonn and Ruth welcomed their son Jack in 2002 (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to divorce

ED! spoke to relationship expert and founder of Chapter2, Nicky Wake, about the former This Morning stars’ split. Nicky weighed in on what the couple’s separation might mean for their family.

Discussing Ruth and Eamonn’s son, Jack, Nicky said: “No matter your age, seeing your parents split up is hard. Jack is 22, and whilst he has famous parents, he’s chosen to have a private life away from the showbiz industry.

“He might be reliant more on friends, extended family members, or mentors for emotional support during the divorce process. I hope that Jack may be seeking guidance and understanding from people outside of the immediate family circle.”

‘The split is still fresh’

Nicky also explained the impact their divorce may have on their close friends, including co-star Rylan Clark.

She said: “Rylan is close to them both, so whilst the split it still fresh, it will be hard for him to be mutually there for them both, without looking like he’s taking sides.

“Being in the middle of any split can be difficult, especially as they’re in the same industry, and he might be hearing two sides to the story.”

Nicky also theorised about whether Rylan will pick a side. The expert stated: “It’s a difficult one to predict, as he is close to both. I expect he’ll keep a rationale mindset and not jump to any sides, as he respects them both equally.

“The media is speculating that he is leaning more to Ruth, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t care or support Eamonn.”

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes were married for 14 years (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford could be friends

Despite their shock split, relationship expert Nicky does believe that the pair could be friends. Nicky explained to ED!: “I do believe them to have a friendship, but only once the dust settles. There’s a lot of pressure in general when it comes to divorce, but when you’re famous, it’s heightened.

“Once a couple of months have passed, they might be able to carry on with their relationship in a platonic way, and sometimes divorcees get on better once they lose the romantic connotation.”

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes share a son together (Credit: ITV)

Their separation comes after rumours circulated that their marriage was on the rocks. The couple confirmed the news via a statement.

A spokesperson for the former couple revealed: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

A source said of the two drifting apart: “Their work commitments took them in different directions.”

