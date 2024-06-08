Stephen Mulhern on helping conduct Emma and Matt Willis’ vow renewal ceremony: ‘I was nervous!’

In For A Penny favourite Stephen Mulhern previously shared how it felt to marry his pals Emma and Matt Willis.

Showbiz couple Emma and Matt tied the knot back in 2008 and share three children – Isabelle, Ace and Trixie. The pair, who started dating in 2005, then went on to renew their vows 10 years later at a star-studded ceremony.

And it turns out they recruited none other than Stephen Mulhern to help out – and according to the TV fave, who is back on In For A Penny on Saturday (June 8), he was rather nervous.

The TV star helped out during Emma and Matt’s special day (Credit: ITV)

Stephen at Emma and Matt Willis renewal ceremony

In an interview from 2019, Stephen recalled Emma and Matt’s special day. When asked by The Sun who his fave co-presenter over the years was, he replied: “Holly [Willoughby] is just perfect, she’s very kind. And Emma [Willis] is so honest. She’s the ideal friend,” he added.

Stephen then went on to discuss when he got ordained for Emma and Matt to renew their vows. And it turns out he soon ripped into Matt during his speech.

He shared: “My opening line was: ‘I was nervous when I put this speech together, but like most of Matt’s songs, someone wrote it for me’.”

The showbiz coupled renewed their vows in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephen ‘took mickey’ out Matt Willis

In 2018, Matt appeared on Lorraine where he opened up about the renewal ceremony. He revealed: “It was really fun.

“Stephen Mulhern did the ceremony. It felt like a roasting. I stood there and had the mickey taken out of me for 20 minutes,” Matt said.

Emma and Matt Willis renew vows

Behind Emma and Matt’s smiles the couple have weathered many storms due to Matt’s well-publicised battle with drink and drug addiction.

It’s something he has been very open about, with Emma joining him to make his 2023 documentary Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction. In the film, Matt spoke about relapsing five years previously.

Emma and Matt’s new TV show

It comes as Emma and Matt are going to be presenting on TV together again for the first time in 10 years.

The husband and wife duo are going to be fronting the UK version of Love Is Blind when it drops on Netflix in August.

The format of the show, which first launched in the U.S, sees couples meet and fall in love, without ever seeing each other.

Watch Stephen on In For A Penny on Saturday (June 8) on ITV at 6:15pm.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Matt Willis on ‘struggle’ to stay sober as he admits ‘I’ll never not be an addict’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.