Giovanni Pernice news: Fresh allegations surface as male celebrity ‘joins complaint’

In the latest Giovanni Pernice news, the pro dancer can’t catch a break as more allegations against him have surfaced.

The Italian dancer made headlines recently after Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington and two other female contestants accused Giovanni of being “abusive” and having “threatening behaviour.”

Now, another celebrity has reportedly chimed in on the complaints against him. This time, a male celebrity.

Giovanni Pernice news: ‘Very, very tricky times’

While remaining anonymous, a male celebrity is said to have come forward after three women did.

“He personally reached out to the women at the heart of this unfolding crisis, offering them his support and full backing,” an inside source claimed to The Sun.

“He has also been in touch with Carter-Ruck and told them what he knows, and shared his experiences. These experiences were, at times, very tricky,” they continued.

Amanda – alongside two more of Giovanni’s female celebrity partners – have allegedly contacted Carter-Ruck with complaints.

‘The producers have a duty of care to all participants’

Giovanni has continued to deny any claims and has been in touch with top legal firm Schillings following the allegations.

“Schillings is engaging with BBC Studios to provide it with Giovanni’s evidence to strongly rebut the claims being made about him and confirm Giovanni is fully cooperating,” Giovanni’s spokesperson told The Sun.

“As with any reality TV show, when decisions are being made for entertainment reasons, the producers have a duty of care to all participants.”

While not confirmed by the dancer himself, The Sun revealed that Giovanni had “quit” Strictly, stating he wants to “focus on other TV projects, and feels he’s achieved all he can” on the show.

