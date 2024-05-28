Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has come under fire after several former contestants reportedly called him out for his allegedly “abusive or threatening behaviour”.

After developing a close friendship with Rose Ayling-Ellis, with whom he won the glitterball trophy in 2021, the former EastEnders star has yet to publicly support Giovanni. However, she is reportedly said to be “really shocked” by the claims.

Others who haven’t offered their support for the world to see include Vito Coppola, Gorka Marquez – who appeared with Gio on Adventures in Spain – and Lauren Oakley, a long-time pal of the dancer. The likes of Nikita Kuzmin, Karen Hauer and Janette Manrara have also remained silent.

Of course, that’s not to say they’re not supporting Giovanni privately. But there have been others who have stepped forward and supported Giovanni over the claims.

Kristina Rhianoff said she is ‘shocked’ to hear the claims (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Strictly stars supporting Giovanni Pernice: Kristina Rihanoff

Former Strictly pro Kristina Rihanoff previously worked with Giovanni on the hit BBC dancing show and came to his defense.

She told Closer: “I’m quite frankly stunned by the whole scandal. It’s definitely not like the Gio that I know. Gio’s a really nice, friendly guy. I’ve danced with him and known him for around seven years. He’s never been a nightmare in any of our group rehearsals, just a hard-working professional.

“Gio does not try to please and he’s very driven by winning, like so many of the dancers. I was like that too! You’re there to do a job at the end of the day.”

Anton Du Beke

Currently a judge on the hit BBC show, Anton Du Beke has continued to support Giovanni and will tour with him this summer.

In a recent Instagram video from tour rehearsals, the pair seem close, with Giovanni putting his arm across Anton’s shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strictly Theatre Co (@strictlytheatreco)

Anton says in the clip: “First day of rehearsals, always my favourite day. Second day, less so.”

Giovanni adds: “We are back on tour. We are back, it feels nice,” he continues as he pulls Anton in for a hug.

Anton agrees: “It feels nice. We’re very, very excited, it’s going to be an amazing show. We’ve got the most amazing cast, our dancers and singers are remarkable.”

Giovanni adds: “The show is called Together, as you know, because whatever we do…”

Anton then pulls Giovanni closer as they say in unison: “We do it together.”

Read more: Giovanni Pernice given boost after it’s ‘confirmed’ his tour with Anton Du Beke will go ahead

Debbie McGee

Debbie McGee and Giovanni partnered together in 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

They reached the final of the show, but lost to Joe McFadden and Katya Jones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie McGee (@thedebbiemcgee)

Giovanni and Debbie have remained friends, with Debbie loudly supporting her pal on social media.

In January, Debbie shared a photo with Giovanni on social media after Amanda Abbington announced her diagnosis of PTSD from their experience on Strictly.

She wrote: “Happy memories. Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly.”

Giovanni commented: “Love you… thank you,” alongside a string of red heart emojis.

Michelle Visage

Giovanni was paired with Michelle Visage on Strictly 2019.

The pair made it to week nine, becoming the eighth couple eliminated from the competition.

In March, Michelle supported Giovanni by joining him on stage during his solo tour when Lauren Oakley couldn’t take part.

Michelle Visage was paired with Giovanni on Strictly in 2019 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

In an Instagram Story video, Giovanni said: “Unfortunately Lauren is not doing the show. So I did have a replacement for that.”

He then planted a kiss on Michelle’s cheek as she exclaimed: “I’m in!”

However, Michelle did admit in an interview in February that Giovanni was “tough” to train with.

Speaking on This Morning, she said: “I’m not here to gossip, but what I can say from my experience was yes, he’s tough.

“He’s probably the toughest pro there is. I wanted that. So it depends, some people can handle that, some people don’t want to handle that. I wanted that.”

Strictly make-up artist Lisa Armstrong supporting Giovanni Pernice

Lisa Armstrong, who is a make-up artist on Strictly has also publicly shown support for Giovanni.

Earlier this month, Giovanni took to Instagram to share a statement about the allegations made against him.

In the statement, he said he was “surprised”, adding: “I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.”

Although Lisa did not comment on the post, she was amongst one of the first to like the post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Jamie Laing

After uploading his Instagram post, Giovanni was quick to receive a like from Jamie Laing, similar to how Lisa acted.

Read more: Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice ‘wanted Amanda Abbington’s training recorded’ amid ‘abusive’ claims

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know