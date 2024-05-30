Jane McDonald delights fans as she makes Celebrity Gogglebox return

Singer and national treasure Jane McDonald recently dropped the exciting news that she’s heading back to Celebrity Gogglebox.

After focusing on her singing career recently, the TV presenter is finally returning to prime-time TV.

Jane spilled the news on her social media accounts earlier today.

Sue and I are back on Celebrity Gogglebox! Turn the TV on and get the snacks ready!! The new series starts on Friday 7th June at 10.10pm on @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/fbTI8Ngfp9 — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) May 30, 2024

Jane McDonald making Celebrity Gogglebox comeback

In posts on Instagram and Twitter, Jane wrote: “Sue and I are back on Celebrity Gogglebox! Turn the TV on and get the snacks ready!! The new series starts on Friday 7th June at 10.10 pm on @channel4.”

Alongside the text, Jane shared a carousel of images of her and her best friend Sue Ravey on the Gogglebox set.

Jane and Sue made their debut on Celebrity Gogglebox back in June 2023, and their appearance was an immediate hit with fans.

So it’s no surprise that Jane’s fans can’t wait to see the duo’s return.

Taking to the comments on Jane’s posts, her followers expressed their excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

Fans react

“Looking forward to seeing this!!” One fan cheered.

“Yay! Can’t wait to see what you’re going to get up to this time,” another gushed.

“Perfect!” a third fan commented. “More you and Sue on TV please.”

A fourth fan had some kind words to share: “You’re wonderful at what you do Jane. You bring warmth and enjoyment to so many people xx.”

“Something for me to look forward to, Jane and Sue , after all my recent heartbreak,” another fan wrote.

And the news comes after Jane announced that a return to ITV daytime show Loose Women isn’t on the cards.

Jane said she won’t be returning to Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald ‘snubs’ Loose Women return

The singer was a fan favourite on the Loose Women panel from 2004 to 2014.

However, in a recent interview, Jane disappointed fans by dropping a hint that she would never return to the talk show.

Speaking to Woman magazine, the presenter gushed about her time on the show. “We could get away with things that we could never do now.

“And it was an era of girls who were not just colleagues – we were a force to be reckoned with. We were like Sex and the City when we hit the town. We’d have taken a bullet for each other.”

She continued: “I don’t think I could go back without my friends on the same panel.”

Read more: Why Jane McDonald has ruled out making a return to Loose Women: ‘No friends on the panel’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.