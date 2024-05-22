Andrea McLean made a return to the Loose Women panel today (May 22) – and she’ll be back again later on this year.

The show turns 25 in September and Andrea will be back to join in the celebrations.

The news was announced today. But it perhaps didn’t go down quite as well with viewers as ITV may have hoped.

Loose Women veteran Andrea McLean in show return

Christine Lampard anchored the show today and teased that there would be a surprise Loose Woman from the show’s past making a return.

One of the clues was the letters Mc, which led many to get their hopes up that fan-favourite Jane McDonald would be making a welcome return to the show.

I wanted JANE!!

However, it was actually Andrea McLean who walked through the Surprise Surprise-style doors. She left the show four years ago.

Hugging all four of the ladies on the panel, Andrea sat down and spoke about her surprise return to the panel.

“In terms of coming home, you’ll be seeing me again in September – I’m going to be here!” she said, speaking about joining in the celebrations for the show’s 25th anniversary.

“With Loose Women, you are part of the discussion you have to share parts of your life and your personal life – and I’m so glad I did it here.”

Fans wanted Jane McDonald to make a comeback

Andrea may need to filter the comments if she’s checking the Loose Women hashtag, though, as not everyone was thrilled about her return.

“Okay, hands up who was disappointed it was McLean and not McDonald?” said one.

Another chipped in: “I bet Jane McDonald asked who the panel was and refused! Don’t blame her. She’d blow them all out the water with her personality.”

A third commented: “Was hoping it would be Jane McDonald.” “I wanted JANE!!” said another. “Not me thinking it was Jane McDonald,” another admitted.

Others were pleased to see Andrea make a comeback, though.

One Andrea fan commented: “Nice to see Andrea back. My favourite.”

Another commented: “Really nice to see you back on LW today! Missed you!!” “I liked #AndreaMclean One of the best!” said a third.

