Joel Dommett took over from Lorraine Kelly today on the Lorraine show (May 30). Although some fans were pleased to see Joel, others weren’t so convinced.

In fact, several flocked to social media to slam the programme for having the comedian as a host.

Even Lorraine herself seemed to have something to say about Joel’s appearance…

Joel Dommett backlash as he replaces Lorraine Kelly

Although Joel seemed to put on a beaming display and get comfy in Lorraine’s armchair, some viewers weren’t so convinced. Joel was met with a range of segments, from interviewing superstar Lulu to discussing how to reduce risk of stroke.

However, viewers were quick to point out exactly what they didn’t like about the programme – Joel.

One fumed: “Joel Dommett just has the wrong tone of voice to be a presenter. Everything just sounds monotone. I never thought I would actually prefer actual Lorraine presenting!”

Another said: “The lengths this woman will go to not to host her own show by employing the insufferable Joel Dommett.”

A third wrote: “Joel Dommett: the instantly forgettable nonentity ITV call when Stephen Mulhern’s phone goes straight to voicemail.”

Some viewers were pleased to see Joel though and even shared their praise. One chimed in: “Just loving @joeldommett on @lorraine this morning, please can you do it full time when she is off.”

Another said: “Many congrats on today’s Lorraine. You were brilliant in dealing with Lulu interview, Andi and the medical segment.

“You need a re-book bringing a breath of fresh air to the show. Looking forward to ITV recognising your talent in this sphere.”

A third penned: “Congratulations to Joel Dommett on entering the Lorraine Cinematic Universe.”

Lorraine Kelly issues Joel Dommett a warning

Despite some viewers not being pleased, Lorraine gave Joel her seal of approval by dialling into the show. In a video message tuning in from Scotland, Lorraine explained that she was absent due to caring for her mother.

She gushed to Joel: “Thank you so much for doing the show. You’re going to be amazing!”

Lorraine insisted: “You’ll have such a great time, I have the best team ever.” The presenter even offered Joel her dressing room, though was quick to issue him a warning.

She quipped: “Just don’t leave it in a mess!”

Joel then greeted his viewers and exclaimed: “Your television has not malfunctioned! I am stepping in for Lorraine for a couple of days.”

