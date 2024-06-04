A Love Island 2024 contestant has reportedly been sent home in a shock new twist for the reality show.

Despite the series only launching last night (June 3), it’s not even the first big twist of the series. At the end of last night’s episode, Love Island presenter Maya Jama asked the new Islanders to welcome a new arrival – Joey Essex!

Now, a second shock twist will apparently result in the first dumping of the series.

Joey Essex made a shock entrance to the villa as reports fly that an Islander will leave early (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2024

According to The Sun, one Love Island star’s time in the villa is about to be cut brutally short in a surprise early dumping.

A source claimed: “The Islanders were all in shock when it happened. They thought Joey coming in was the only twist.

“Nobody was expecting a dumping to happen so soon. The dumped star was gutted they hardly got to spend any time in the villa and feels like they’ve been cheated of the whole experience.

“There were tears around the firepit. The Islanders haven’t known each other long but this has sent them reeling.”

ITV declined to comment on the reports.

Joey Essex in the Love Island villa

In a shock twist, Joey Essex arrived at the villa at the end of yesterday’s episode. Tonight, the Islanders are told that Joey will get the chance to “steal” one of the female contestants from their assigned match.

Love Island presenter Maya introduces Joey and the Islanders and asks: “Do you like what you see?”

Joey replies: “I do like what I see.”

The girls later rush for a debrief about the night’s events. Welsh accounts manager Nicole Samuels asks her rivals to be frank. She says: “Girls. Hands up if you fancy Joey Essex.”

Love Island tonight

The Islanders soon set about to playing the first game of the series. Of course, Joey is right in the middle of all the action!

He’s dared to kiss three Islanders of his choice and chooses Nicole, as well as makeup artist Samantha Kenny and Brighton personal shopper Harriett Blackmore.

After locking lips with all three ladies, Joey is rebuffed when Samantha chooses to kiss footballer Ronnie Vint when dared to kiss the person she feels an instant connection with.

Although she too faces embarrassment when Ronnie picks Harriett and retail manager Jess White when asked to kiss the girls with the best bodies.

Joey has quite the decision on his hands! (Credit: ITV)

Joey makes his decision

The next day, Joey will be asked to make a decision about which girl he wants to couple up with.

Joey tells the girls: “It’s obviously been tough because I have got to know all of you girls on a nice level. And obviously got to know all you boys on a cool level – I feel like we’re tight and we’re getting on well but this is Love Island….”

Who will Joey choose, and who is the surprise contestant apparently being sent home?

Love Island continues tonight from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

