Martin Lewis returned to GMB today to host alongside Susanna Reid – but he wasn’t impressed with a scheduling decision this week.

The money saving expert, 52, presented Wednesday’s show (June 5) just hours after the election debate aired on ITV on Tuesday night.

Last night, Martin took to X to vent over the scheduling decision after the debate aired between 9pm and 10pm.

Martin joked he would be having words with the TV producer over the scheduling (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on GMB

In a message to his fans, Martin said: “Why is the leadership debate on so late 🙁 9-10pm. I’m presenting @gmb tomorrow morning, so have to watch it, but usually when I’m up so early like to be in bed by 9:30.

“PS the exec producer is the exec producer on my show, I shall have words next time I see him about scheduling!”

He later added: “Ps. Won’t someone think of the breakfast TV presenters!”

Martin did stay up to watch the debate, sharing his thoughts with his followers as it aired.

Why is the leadership debate on so late 🙁 9-10pm. I’m presenting @gmb tomorrow morning, so have to watch it, but usually when I’m up so early like to be in bed by 9:30. PS the exec producer is the exec producer on my show, I shall have words next time I see him about… — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 4, 2024

Martin Lewis on Twitter

After the election debate aired, Martin tweeted: “Thanks for watching #ITVdebate with me. I’m going to try and sleep now. Do come and join me and @susannareid100 from 6am tomorrow on @GMB for analysis.”

Meanwhile, early this morning, Martin shared a selfie ahead of his GMB stint.

Martin hosted with Susanna today (Credit: ITV)

He wrote alongside the picture: “Good Morning (Britain). No sleep but succumbed to some caffeine and raring to go.”

Like usual, after hosting Good Morning Britain, Martin ran home to get his fitness in for the day.

Alongside a snap of himself in his workout gear, Martin said: “Hope you enjoyed @GMB today. Time to run home, this felt an appropriate top for the day. Ps those abs are all mine.”

Hope you enjoyed @GMB today. Time to run home, this felt an appropriate top for the day. Ps those abs are all mine pic.twitter.com/nri1zQ39Ny — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 5, 2024

Fans loved seeing Martin on GMB today. One person gushed: “Thanks for everything you do Martin.”

Another quipped: “You nearly look as good as me Martin. Very much enjoyed GMB thank you.”

I shall have words next time I see him about scheduling!

Someone else added: “Thank you for asking the question that no one wants to answer, which of course they didn’t answer!”

