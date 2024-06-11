Martin Lewis on realising his dream after 20-year wait: ‘I always wanted to be that person’

Money Show host Martin Lewis is one of the most recognisable faces on TV, and that’s something he’s wanted for a long time.

Speaking to The Guardian back in 2022, he explained that, after leaving a postgraduate journalism course at Cardiff University, he “wanted to be the person on This Morning talking about money”.

He explained: “When you watch something like that, you see the stylists and you see the hairdressers and you see the cooks and you see the psychiatrists, you see all of these people and they talk about changing people’s lives. Well, you can’t do any of that without money.”

From Simply Money to Channel 5

Martin, now 52, has taken a long journey to where he is today as one of the most well-regarded public figures in the UK. He worked for the BBC on business programmes, before moving to the TV channel Simply Money. Here, he developed his Money Saving Expert persona.

He discussed his time there in the interview, saying that he was a lot younger then, thinking: “Look at me, I’m being so clever and I’m playing the system, and nobody has done this before.”

However, when the channel lost backing from Invest TV Resources in 2001, Martin lost his job. He moved to the Sunday Express, where he had a column. And, he also worked on Channel 5‘s Open House with Gloria Hunniford.

Martin Lewis had an extensive daytime TV career before The Money Show

Since then, he returned to the BBC and also worked on ITV, perhaps most notably on a range of daytime TV shows including This Morning, Good Morning Britain and Lorraine.

Of course, he’s also well-known for his popular MoneySavingExpert.com website, which he set up for just £100 in February 2023. He then sold it to the Moneysupermarket.com group for up to £87 million in 2012, though remained editor-in-chief.

And tonight (June 11), The Martin Lewis Money Show will be returning for a special holiday episode. The most recent episode aired in February. It was believed that it wouldn’t return until October, but there’s been a change of plan.

In tonight’s show, Martin will be covering a variety of personal finance topics, including spending abroad and travel insurance. Meanwhile, he’ll also be taking a look at National Insurance, and how to maximise your state pension.

The Martin Lewis Money Show: Summer Special is on ITV1 tonight (June 11) at 8pm.

