Michael Ball on why he ‘didn’t talk to anyone for nine months’, reason he’ll never marry his TV presenter partner, and the 20-year age gap

Michael Ball appears on The Wheel this weekend – answering questions on musicals obvs – but his partner could probably trump everyone when it comes to 60s and 70s music.

The dimple-cheeked singer is known for his performances on the West End, for topping the singles chart, and even for representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest – where he did a LOT better than the 2024 entry Olly Alexander.

And while he’s known for being a larger-than-life, ever-smiling performer, he’s previously been candid about some very dark times in his life.

So who is the partner of Michael Ball, why won’t he marry her, and how did she save his life? Here’s everything you need to you about The Wheel guest star.

Michael Ball performing at Proms in the Park in 2016 (Credit: BBC/Sarah Jeynes)

What is Michael Ball famous for?

Michael Ball is best known as a singer, and has been making his fortune from his voice ever since he made his West End debut as Marius Pontmercy in the original production of Les Misérables in 1985.

After making a name for himself in musical theatre, he made his mark on the pop charts, too. In 1989, he reached number two in the UK Singles Chart with Love Changes Everything. The song was from the musical Aspects of Love, in which he played Alex Dillingham in the West End and on Broadway.

His subsequent album Coming Home To You reached number one in the UK (one of four of his albums that have reached number one).

In 1992, Michael Ball represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest. In what seems now like an amazing feat, he finished second with the song One Step Out of Time.

He famously portrayed Raoul de Chagny in The Phantom of the Opera, Giorgio Bachetti in Passion, Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Edna Turnblad in Hairspray.

More recently, Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore topped the UK Singles Chart with a cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone. It became the fastest-selling single of 2020.

He’s also known for his musical collaborations with Welsh singer Alfie Boe. As well as singing, Michael is a popular TV presenter, too. He’s appeared on The One Show, This Morning, and Daybreak.

Soap fans might even remember him for playing Malcolm Nuttall in four episodes of Coronation Street in 1985.

Is Michael Ball OBE?

Michael Ball was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2015 Birthday Honours for his services to musical theatre.

At the time, he picked up his medal from Buckingham Palace, and joked with other recipients that “it is a nightmare in there”.

Michael, whose grandmother was Welsh, said he was “absolutely thrilled to bits” to have collected his award for services to musical theatre from the Prince of Wales (now The King).

He was among more than 80 people from the worlds of public service, charity work, business and entertainment who collected their honours, including nurse and Ebola survivor Will Pooley.

Michael Ball and his partner Cathy McGowan in 1989 (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Who is the partner of Michael Ball? What is the age gap?

Michael Ball has been with his partner Cathy McGowan ever since 1992 – that’s an impressive 32 years.

With Michael being 61, and Cathy at 81, there’s 20 years between them.

The pair met during an interview for his musical Aspects Of Love in 1989. At the time, Cathy was an entertainment reporter at the BBC, and tasked with interviewing Michael. She was previously married to actor Hywel Bennett, with whom she has a daughter called Emma.

Cathy first found fame in the 60s as the presenter of TV show Ready, Steady, Go!

Speaking about their relationship, Michael told the Daily Mail in 2013: “There’s something about the security and warmth of knowing that one person who, whatever happens, will always be on your side.

“When you have so much shared history with someone, there’s a lovely comfort to that, although the mad rush of youth is terrific.”

Why isn’t Michael married?

Despite more than three decades together, Michael Ball and partner Cathy McGowan have never tied the knot – because they are perfectly happy not to be wed!

In 2019, Michael told The Mirror: “It’s just not something that we need to do.

“My public life is insane but, once that front door closes, I leave that version of myself outside and I just like to relax at home.”

He went on to say: “I could never have achieved what I’ve achieved without Cathy. She understood the need to have focus and stability at the beginning of my career, and she’s been crucial to everything.”

Michael then added: “If you’ve got someone fighting your corner, someone who loves you and you love, and is also really, really clever, the battle is so much easier. And she’s been there, done that and bought the T-shirt, and has no interest in interviews or pictures. She’s done it all.”

Michael Ball with his partner Cathy McGowan at the launch of High School Musical in 2008 (Credit: Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

Does Michael Ball and his partner have kids?

Michael Ball doesn’t have any children of his own. Although his partner Cathy McGowan has a daughter, Emma, from her previous marriage.

However, Michael is the proud godfather to Cathy’s grandson Connor. Cathy is also grandmother to Grace.

How did the partner of Michael Ball save his life?

Michael once revealed how Cathy saved him from a house fire in 2000. He described how she woke up in the morning to find the house on fire. She subsequently dragged him to safety after the blaze engulfed their home.

At the time, Michael explained: “It was a really scary thing. It destroyed all my memorabilia – gold records, videos and CDs – and it didn’t matter because everyone was all right.”

Two entertainment legends – Michael Ball with Mary Berry on her TV show Mary Makes It Easy (Credit: Neil Genower)

What did Michael Ball say about Steve Wright?

Two months after Steve Wright’s death, BBC Radio 2 announced that Michael Ball would be the new host of Love Songs.

Michael currently hosts on BBC Radio 2 on Sundays from 11am to 1pm. However, from June 2024, he will be hosting Love Songs from 9am to 11am.

Michael spoke of his excitement over his new gig, saying: “Steve made Love Songs ‘appointment to listen’ radio. I’m beyond excited and more than a little nervous to be tasked with the chance to continue with his extraordinary legacy.”

He continued: “Beautiful, moving, relaxing and uplifting music to lift the soul on a Sunday morning, coupled with the stories, suggestions, requests and precious memories from you, the listener, will ensure that this won’t be just MY show, but OUR show.

“I hope you will join us as we continue to share the love,” he then added.

Is Michael Ball on tour in 2024?

Michael toured the UK earlier in 2024. He travelled across the country with his long-awaited headline tour On With The Show.

The tour started in Brighton in March, and continued on to the likes of Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Bath, London, and Oxford.

The gigs ended on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Cardiff Utilita Arena. He does not have another tour planned at the moment.

That’s it! Cardiff, it’s a wrap

Thank you to each and every one of you that made this tour one of the best ever #onwiththeshow #onwiththeshowtour #cardiff pic.twitter.com/XejAmPya4x — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) March 31, 2024

What condition does Michael Ball have?

Michael Ball has previously been open about his battles with his mental health. He once admitted he didn’t talk to anyone for nine months after suffering with anxiety and panic attacks.

The singer spoke openly of his mental health struggles when he appeared on This Morning. He said: “Panic attacks are awful. They took me out of Les Miserables. I had to walk away.

“I got ill and that spiral happened and I got into a dark place with depression and panic attacks.”

When Dermot O’Leary asked what got Michael out of the depression, he replied: “It was leaving the show, doing nine months of not talking to anyone and becoming acrophibic.”

He’s also been candid about how his partner Cathy helped him through a dark period during the early stages of their relationship. In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2013, he explained how she helped him out of a “dark place” when they first met.

Michael said: “I was in a bad place when we first met. I was depressed, destructive and unfocused, and she made my life better. I can’t properly explain it, but I don’t mind admitting I suffered a breakdown. Then Cath came along, and life became worth living.”

Michael Ball appears on The Wheel on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 7.35pm on BBC One.

