Not Going Out series 14 confirmed by BBC One, as Lee Mack says ‘it’s a dream come true’

Not Going Out will be returning for series 14, BBC One has confirmed, but fans will have to wait a while to watch it.

The bittersweet news was announced this week by BBC’s Director of Comedy Jon Petrie. At a speech at the BBC Comedy Festival in Glasgow (May 23, 2024), he also revealed that Outnumbered would be back for a Christmas special after eight years away.

Meanwhile, The Power of Parker will return for a second series, alongside Mammoth series two.

Here’s everything we know so far about Not Going Out series 14, and when it will air.

Not Going Out to return for series 14

BBC One has thrilled fans of Not Going Out with the news that the much loved sitcom will return for a series 14. However, the bad news is it won’t air until 2025.

The Lee Mack comedy is the UK’s longest-running sitcom (currently on air) and recently celebrated its 100th episode over Christmas 2023.

Talking about the show’s return, Lee Mack said: “Once again, I’m very grateful that the BBC have trusted in us to keep alive the studio sitcom.

“I grew up watching this genre of sitcom on the BBC and, to be part of it myself, is still a dream come true – even after 18 years of doing it. Here we go again…!”

Meanwhile, Jon Petrie said: “Not Going Out remains one of the UK’s most cherished sitcoms, a true testament to the exceptional comedic talents of Lee and his team. The show’s consistent success and popularity speak volumes, and we are beyond chuffed about its return.”

Who will return in Not Going Out series 14?

Of course, Not Going Out couldn’t continue without the leading actors Lee Mack, who plays Lee, and Sally Bretton, who portrays his long-suffering wife Lucy.

Outnumbered star Hugh Dennis is also expected to return. More cast announcements will be made in due course.

Over the course of 13 series – from 2006 to the present date – the regular cast has included Abigail Cruttenden, Megan Dodds, Deborah Grant, Miranda Hart, Tim Vine, Timothy West, Geoffrey Whitehead and Katy Wix.

Bobby Ball filmed with the cast just weeks before his death, and he appeared posthumously in the show. He played Frank in the BBC sitcom, the dad of Lee Mack’s character Lee.

Fans ‘can’t wait’ for Not Going Out series 14

Not Going Out fans were thrilled to hear the long-running sitcom would be returning.

One said” “Let’s goooooooooo. More Not Going Out! Cannot wait!”

Another said: “What the hell is going on at the Beeb?? So many great shows making returns! Love it!”

A third simply wrote: “Brilliant news.”

Not everyone agreed though. One said the show was “so past its sell-by date”, and another added: “Lost its way years ago this one.”

One went so far as to say: “And the country, collectively, wept in despair.”

Not Going Out will return to BBC One in 2025. Series one to 13 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

