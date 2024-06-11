Phillip Schofield ‘staying under the radar’ after ITV scandal has given him ‘opportunity for second chance’

Could Phillip Schofield be handed a second chance by ITV? A PR expert believes so…

Phillip, 62, left ITV last year after it emerged that he had had an affair with a younger colleague while working on This Morning.

TV star Phillip left This Morning last year (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield ITV scandal

Since leaving ITV, Phillip has done two interviews – one with the BBC – and that’s it. Other than that, the former This Morning star has lain low, only taking to social media again very recently.

Edward Coram James, CEO of Go Up and PR expert has slammed ITV for their “knee-jerk” reaction to Phillip’s scandal last year.

He also claims that the broadcaster “need” Phillip back amid reports of This Morning’s ratings falling.

“If they [ITV] are to stand even the slightest chance of remaining relevant, they will need all of the help and pulling power that they can get. Schofield has always proven himself to be popular. He’s now proven himself to be flexible and disciplined,” he told The Mirror.

Phillip showed ‘serious discipline’ after his scandal (Credit: BBC)

ITV ‘needs’ Phillip Schofield

Edward continued, saying that ITV needs Phillip more than he needs ITV.

“Having witnessed Schofield’s handling of the fallout, there is every reason to believe that he could regain his moniker. The TV networks would be foolish to ignore it. If they are to stand even the slightest chance of remaining relevant, they will need all of the help and pulling power that they can get,” he said.

The PR expert then went on to praise Phillip. He said that his ability to remain under the radar “takes serious, serious discipline”.

He then added that Phillip had navigated the crisis with “kindness” – for himself by taking himself off social media, and for others after reaching out to them.

‘Hardly surprising’ Phillip could be set for TV comeback

Edward then said it’s “hardly surprising” the former ITV star could be set for a TV comeback.

He then went on to point out that there were plenty of ways Phillip could have reacted to make things worse.

“Instead, his behaviour during and after the scandal is a textbook example of how people should act in the face of PR disaster. It’s a feat that very few manage to pull off. But it’s given Schofield the opportunity for a second chance,” he then added.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

