This Morning host Alison Hammond has offered a show of solidarity to her ex-colleague, Phillip Schofield.

The show’s Friday presenter appears to be supporting the former This Morning star – despite tension around Phillip’s potential TV return.

He left the show last year after his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a colleague was exposed. His long-time co-host Holly Willoughby left the series shortly after.

Now, speculation is swirling over whether Phillip will make his way back to the telly. So have Alison’s actions signalled her seal of approval for a comeback?

This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Phillip Schofield still pals?

On Instagram, Alison appeared to show her support for Phillip, who recently broke his social media silence. In his most recent post, the presenter shared snaps of his chocolate cockapoo, Alfie.

Alison, who recently hosted For The Love Of Dogs, liked the post. And, in what could be seen as a double blow to her pal Holly Willoughby, Alison’s liked another of Phillip’s posts about Alfie, too.

It’s been claimed that Holly is unimpressed with Phil’s potential return to the spotlight. So how will she feel about Alison – who she was firm friends with – offering Phillip her support?

‘He’s done wrong and he’s said sorry’

The Birmingham-based TV star was given the difficult task of presenting the programme on the day that Phillip’s exit was announced.

What he’s done is wrong, he’s admitted it, he’s said sorry.

And, it seems, Alison didn’t wish to throw dirt on Phil’s name. Instead, days later, she broke down in tears when speaking about Phillip considering taking his own life.

At the time, Alison said: “What he’s done is wrong, he’s admitted it, he’s said sorry. But as a family we’re all really struggling to process everything. I never know what to say. But I remember what my mum used to say.

“My mum always said: ‘Use your Bible as a satnav in life, Al.’ And in the Bible it says: ‘He without sin, cast the first stone.’ And I just don’t want to.”

Phillip Schofield’s TV return

With viewing figures for This Morning reportedly dropping to just 486,000 following Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley’s start, rumours have become rife that Phillip may be asked to return to the channel.

According to The Mirror, show bosses are in “crisis talks” after losing about half of their viewers.

A PR expert speculated: “Schofield has always proven himself to be popular. He’s now proven himself to be flexible and disciplined. Attributes that will be absolutely crucial for the likes of ITV in the years ahead, and attributes that ITV showed a total lack of in the way that they handled the initial scandal.

“To put it simply: ITV needs Schofield a whole lot more than Schofield needs ITV.”

