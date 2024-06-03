Ruth Langsford is reportedly extending her hiatus from Loose Women in the wake of her separation from her husband of 14 years, Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn and Ruth announced their separation with an exclusive statement to The Sun on Sunday last month, which came as a shock to many.

“Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing,” the spokesperson announced.

Ruth Langsford is taking a break from Loose Women, reports claim (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford on Loose Women

Since the announcement, Ruth has been absent from her regular spot on the Loose Women panel.

The presenter has been a mainstay on the popular ITV show since the ’90s. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to see Ruth back on their screens it seems.

An insider revealed to The Sun the presenter’s reported decision to prolong her break.

“Ruth will not be back on screen this week,” a television insider claimed to The Sun. “She has decided to extend her break from ITV so will not yet be making a return to the Loose Women panel.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ruth for comment.

In contrast, Eamonn has resumed his television duties. He returned to his morning show on GB News shortly after news of the divorce broke.

Still wearing his wedding ring, the presenter took a moment to thank his viewers for their support.

“Your support for both of us is very much appreciated,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Ruth made a brief appearance on QVC to promote her fashion range. It has been her only TV appearance since the divorce was announced. However, she was also seen wearing her wedding ring.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes separated after 14 years of marriage (Credit: Cover Images)

Ruth Lansford and Eamonn Holmes divorce

It was recently claimed that Eamonn had turned to a ‘relationship counsellor friend’ for support amidst the separation.

The duo reportedly became close after first making contact on Twitter. Since then, the TV host has reportedly given her gifts and taking her out on outings, including a safari park visit and a Beyoncé concert.

“Ruth was obviously aware that her marriage was crumbling, but as details emerge, her upset has turned to anger,” a source alleged.

The famous couple started dating in 1996, and have been together for almost three decades.

They also co-hosted ITV’s This Morning together every Friday until 2021.

