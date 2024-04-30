Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reveals Prince Louis’ demanded a crown when he visited the set: ‘I want one of those!’

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets from the Princess of Wales‘ visit to the set of the BBC One dance show.

Kate headed down to Elstree, where the series is filmed, with her youngest two children – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – back in December.

And, according to Shirley, Prince Louis was full of personality during the royal visit.

Shirley Ballas reveals royals ‘had a ball’ during Strictly visit

Speaking to The Sun, Shirley said the children “had an absolute ball” on the set of Strictly.

And, she said that while they’re “beautifully polite children”, Prince Louis did show off some of his trademark cheeky behaviour during the day.

Shirley recalled: “They are beautiful. When they visited we had these crowns on set, so I thought it would be a nice idea to give the little girl a crown and I got him a nice box of sweets. Then he went: ‘I want one of those,’ and pointed at the crown. So we had to go and find him a little crown,” she giggled.

The dancer added: “They’re beautifully polite children. They had an absolute ball.”

‘I didn’t want to post the pictures’

Shirley commented that they did take photos with the royals, but made the decision to keep them private.

“We have photos, but I didn’t want to post them. I think it’s more private for her. I was just glad she was able to come in and have a great day. They all watch Strictly,” Shirley confirmed.

Cancer scare for Strictly’s Shirley

Shirley also paid tribute to Kate for being so open about her cancer diagnosis. The Strictly star said she thought it was “brave” of Kate to share her diagnosis.

Her comments came as Shirley herself underwent a biopsy after a routine mammogram flagged an issue. She shared that she is currently awaiting the results of the biopsy.

