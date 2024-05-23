ITV was forced to pull The Chase from the evening schedules last night after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held an emergency press conference.

Rishi announced that a general election will be taking place on July 4. And he did it during a press conference that was due to start at 5pm. The same time that The Chase is on.

As a result, quiz show fans were entirely up in arms.

Fans of The Chase were missing their daily dose of Bradley Walsh last night (Credit: ITV)

Rishi Sunak wins zero fans as ITV pulls The Chase from schedules

The PM announced that he’ll be holding a general election on July 4.

And, after his short speech went out live on air, ITV1 and BBC One both handed over to political correspondents for their reaction.

Sadly for The Chase fans, the episode didn’t move in the schedules, it was completely removed from them.

Bradley and the gang will be back tonight (Credit: ITV)

‘Nobody’s interested in the general election’

“Whatever happened to a quick newsflash between programmes?!” wrote one disgruntled fan of The Chase on Twitter.

“Can’t believe they’ve cancelled The Chase for this? Bradley Walsh would NOT mess us around like this,” another wrote of the show’s host.

“@ITV get The Chase on – nobody’s interested in the general election,” another raged.

He’s lost my vote getting #thechase cancelled.

“Son is absolutely fuming #thechase has been stopped for this nonsense!” said another.

“Just turned on #thechase looks like that Rishi bloke is taking the lower offer and still going out,” another then quipped.

“He’s lost my vote getting #thechase cancelled,” said another.

“@itv We got the message 4th July. Now where’s #bradleywalsh?” another urged.

Other shows affected

The Chase was not the only TV show affected by the political chaos.

The One Show was pulled off air on BBC One later that night for a news special. And Pointless switched to BBC Two.

This meant that Flog It fans were also left out in the cold as their daily dose of auctioning fun was removed from the schedule.

The Chase returns tonight (May 23) at 5pm on ITV1.

