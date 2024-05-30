This Morning host Dermot O’Leary brought to tears over brave teens who saved suicidal man from railway tracks

On today’s This Morning (May 30), Dermot O’Leary looked extremely touched by a heartfelt story of bravery.

Dermot and co-host Josie Gibso sat down to interview brave teens Harley and Freddie from Rotherham, who saved a man from suicide.

The boys sat down on the This Morning sofa with their dad and discussed how they saved a man from taking his own life on a local railway track and then proceeded to speak to him for an hour until help came.

Dermot was so moved by the story that he even admitted he felt like crying and could be seen looking teary eyed.

This Morning star Dermot O’Leary was moved by the topic (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Dermot O’Leary fights with his emotions

Freddie and Harley risked their own lives to save a man who wished to take his own life on a train track. The heroic teens told how they restrained the gentleman until authorities came to help – much to their parents’ dismay, who were informed by the railway service.

This Morning host Dermot O’Leary looked overwhelmed as they discussed the event and stated to Freddie’s dad, Billy, just how proud he must feel.

Dermot also acknowledged how terrifying it must have felt as a parent for their child to risk their life. Especially as standing on railway lines often proves deadly.

He said: “As a parent, you have these two feelings to reconcile. One, I can’t believe you put your life at risk, this is your everything, isn’t it? Then, the second thing is those values and roles you, your wife, and your family have instilled in them.

You must be so proud, I mean, I feel – I’m crying now. You must be so proud of them.

Dermot could then be seen fighting back tears and looking away from the camera.

Two brave teens joined the This Morning sofa to share their story (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers praise heroic teens

During the interview, Freddie bravely recounted what was going on in his mind whilst looking to help the stranger. He said: “I jumped onto the tracks, he pushed past me and started walking towards the train. I said: ‘No you’re not doing that mate.’ I picked him up and chucked him onto the side.

“I got Harley to come over, we dragged him over to the shelter and pinned him down for an hour until help came and spoke to him about what’s been going on.”

Freddie continued: “I’m putting myself at risk, but it’s not just him and it’s not just me. It’s the train driver and everyone on the train, people can be traumatised and it just ruins people’s lives.”

The brave teen concluded: “Obviously, everyone deserves a second chance at life.”

Of course, plenty of viewers were amazed at Freddie and Harley’s bravery. One said: “Freddie and Harley are beautiful humans. So many would have turned a blind eye and walked away but they didn’t. Such good lads.”

Another praised: “Not all heroes wear capes they saved someone’s life good on them.”

A third gushed: “I’m in awe of these two legends.”

