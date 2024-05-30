Phillip Schofield has returned to Instagram again – this time with a personal message to Jeremy Clarkson.

The former This Morning star broke his social media silence earlier this month after a year away. And, last night (May 29), Phillip took to his Instagram Stories again.

Phillip bowed out of his role on This Morning last May. It came after his affair with a younger male colleague was exposed. Since then, he has largely stayed away from the spotlight.

However, it looks like he might be ready to make his way back onto the telly. And he’s even made an attempt to reach out to fellow TV star, Jeremy Clarkson.

Phillip Schofield tags Jeremy Clarkson in Instagram post

In a post shared to Instagram, Phil uploaded three videos of his dog Alfie watching Clarkson’s Farm with him.

He also tagged Jeremy, perhaps hinting that he might like a cameo in the next series?

Phillip penned: “Thank goodness we love watching the same shows.. he’s obsessed with Clarkson’s Farm!”

It’s not known if Jeremy responded to Phillip’s message.

I’m A Celebrity calling for Phillip?

Phillip’s not short of friends in the TV industry, though. He was recently seen stepping out with friend and TV favourite Declan Donnelly, which has sparked rumours surrounding Phillip’s TV return.

A source previously told OK! that Phil has his sights set on a comeback.

The source claimed: “Phillip is not the same since being away from TV. It’s what he’s done all his life and all he’s ever wanted to do. There is talk that Ant and Dec are keen to get him on I’m A Celeb.”

Kerry Katona throws support behind Phillip Schofield comeback

Speaking to OK!, TV personality Kerry Katona has had her say on Phillip’s rumoured comeback. The pair previously had a very high-profile fall-out.

Kerry said: “I saw rumours that Phillip Schofield could be making a TV comeback after he was spotted with Declan Donnelly, who has always been his close friend.

“He’s been gone a year and I think we have moved past it. I think viewers were hurt about not knowing the truth and felt he had no right to judge people on This Morning while he was having an affair.”

So could Phillip make his return alongside Jeremy Clarkson? We guess we’ll just have to watch this space!

