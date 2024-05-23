This Morning viewers have picked two TV stars as potential replacements for presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

Ben and Cat made their debut as the daytime show’s main presenters in March. They took over the role from Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby – who both left last year.

However, Ben and Cat have received a very mixed reaction from viewers. Recently online, some people have said they want to see a shake-up on the This Morning sofa already.

Following Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder‘s appearance on the sofa last week, many fans have begged for them to take over as hosts.

Rylan has presented the ITV show before, and was given a glowing review from viewers.

One person said on X recently: “I said before Rob Rinder and Rylan should present this they’d be great.”

Another wrote: “Unrelated tweet… Would love to see Rob and Rylan presenting this programme #ThisMorning.”

Someone else added: “Rylan and Rob to present This Morning.”

Recently, Ben addressed his role on This Morning alongside Cat. It came amid reports that the show’s ratings had taken a dip.

When asked about the reports, Ben told Bella magazine: “It is not something I really worry about right now.

“From our perspective we just want to make the best show we can possibly make. The reaction we have had has been brilliant and I am loving it.”

ITV also addressed the ratings claim, insisting the show reached an average of 4.2 million viewers a week in April alone.

A spokesperson added: ” This Morning remains Britain’s most talked-about and influential daytime TV show and has never had a better connection with its viewers, with just under 160 million video views of This Morning content and it reached 63 million unique social media accounts in April.”

Elsewhere, Rylan and Rob have recently starred in their own travel show on BBC Two. Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour sees the pair travel around Italy.

They discovered Italy’s greatest art treasures.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

