Pregnant This Morning star Sian Welby shares her replacement on the show: ‘Perfect guy for the job’

This Morning star Sian Welby is pregnant with her first child and today made her last appearance on the show ahead of her maternity leave.

In a segment on Monday’s show (June 10), Sian visited a care village as she explored how it helps nursery children and elderly residents.

After the segment, Sian appeared in the studio to talk with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley. Then, she later appeared for the show’s showbiz segment.

Sian Welby on This Morning

The star revealed it was her last day in the studio before she welcomes her baby.

She said that an I’m A Celebrity star will be filling in for her on the show.

She said: “I know the showbiz needs to be left in good hands and somebody that deals with showbiz stories every morning and actually works alongside me most mornings when I am doing the radio… This is the handover of all handovers!

“I really think this is the perfect guy for the job, I work with him every morning and he’s fantastic. It is Jordan North everybody!”

Jordan then entered the studio as everyone clapped and cheered. He said: “I’m just the supply teacher for the summer.”

Recently, Sian announced the sex of her unborn baby. Sian is a presenter on Capital FM’s breakfast show alongside Jordan and Chris Stark. She shared the exciting news on the show earlier this month.

She said: “Before I go off on baby leave I’ve decided I want to share one more thing with everyone.

“We are a family. And I have told my nearest and dearest what me and Jake are having because we did find out the sex… So I’ve decided as a huge thank you to all of you that have been on this journey with me, I’m gonna tell you what I’m having.”

Sian Welby’s baby

She then announced: “It’s a girl!”

Sian also revealed she was due in 11 days…

