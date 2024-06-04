Ant and Dec come under fire for ‘insensitive’ Instagram video: ‘This is totally wrong of you both’

Ant and Dec landed themselves in hot water recently thanks to an Instagram post.

Some fans of the duo were not impressed with what they posted – with some fuming that it was “totally wrong” of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Ant and Dec upload ‘funny filters’ video

Geordie duo Ant and Dec took to Instagram recently to upload a short video of them trying not to laugh as they tried out different facial filters.

The duo each had a mouthful of water that they were trying not to spit out as they tried different filters.

These ranged from giving them chubby cheeks and to googly eyes and dangling tongues.

However, a filter dubbed ‘scary smile’ on Snapchat – which some fans say gave them a Gollum-esque look – seemed to rub some of their 5.1 million followers up the wrong way…

Ant and Dec were criticised (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ant and Dec slammed over Instagram video

Fans took to the comment section to slam the duo.

“I think this is totally wrong of you both. This could be sensitive for some people. Think about it!” one fan fumed.

“Sorry I really don’t think that is funny,” another grumbled.

“Think this is so wrong and I think you are both. Really surprised and disappointed,” a third wrote.

However, plenty of fans defended the duo.

“What is the issue how come people are saying it’s insensitive? Is it just me or are people being overly dramatic it’s just filters,” one fan said.

“People saying its wrong are just boring lmao, it’s a filter stop being so sensitive,” another wrote.

“Oh leave off. Thousands of people are doing it and it’s not offensive in the slightest. It’s A LAUGH. Clearly you’re in need of one!!!!” a third fumed at one of the moaners.

ED! has contacted Ant and Dec’s reps for comment.

Sydnie won on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

Sydnie Christmas wins BGT

The cirticism of Ant and Dec comes just days after they hosted the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 final, which saw Sydnie Christmas crowned winner.

Following her stunning performance, she was crowned the show’s 17th winner.

“I cannot believe the amount of love I’ve felt since it aired. It’s absolutely – oh my god. I am overwhelmed with love and I wish for one day that everyone feels the way I do. It’s amazing, thank you so much,” Sydnie said after winning.

“Best winner in years!” one fan tweeted after.

“Sydnie Christmas 100% deserved to win #BGT she was the best act in this show,” another gushed.

Read more: Inside BGT host Ant McPartlin’s life as a new dad – ‘anxious bliss’; missing meeting with the King; addressing family concern

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 is available to relive on ITVX now.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!