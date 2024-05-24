EastEnders favourite Lucy Benjamin has shared that she has split from her husband of 17 years.

The Lisa Fowler actress has explained that returning to her role on the Albert Square has kept her work schedule busy and her mind occupied during the shock separation.

Now, Lucy is focusing on co-parenting with her ex, Richard, and caring for their two daughters, Bessie, 17, and Rosie, 13.

Describing her role on EastEnders as a “lifeline” during this trying period, Lucy has finally addressed the drastic change going on in her personal life.

EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin addresses marriage split

In a candid chat with OK!, Lucy opened up about this difficult time. Describing how they split back in 2023, she said: “We’re both friends and co-parenting the kids, so it’s as nice as it can possibly be. It’s moving on to the next chapter now, really. It’s about making sure that the kids are happy and safe and they’re dealing with all of it as both Rich and I are. I haven’t really spoken about it.”

Lucy also went on to describe how working has kept her afloat. She detailed: “Work has always been a comfort for me, even when my own parents split up. I was working even then as a kid, so I’ve always had it as a bit of a lifeline when times are tough. I love nothing more than doing what I do; I wouldn’t know how to do anything else. So thankfully, I’ve been relatively lucky with having a steady flow of work.

“But life goes on. I think Richard’s alright. We do the kids together and it’s great to have that team aspect. We’re very much similar when it comes to the kids. Hopefully, we’ll never change; we will always be their mum and dad.”

Lucy Benjamin and husband Richard split after 17 years

News broke last year that the soap star had split from her long-time husband. However, nothing was confirmed.

A source told The Sun: “Lucy and Richard tried to make it work but ultimately decided it was best they split up.

“It’s been rough for them both in recent months but hopefully they can now start looking forward to the future. Their children will always be their number one priority.”

The actress and businessman met in 2005, on a flight to Dubai. Their relationship was a whirlwind and within six weeks of dating they announced that they were engaged, before later tying the knot in 2006.

