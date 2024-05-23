Emotional EastEnders fans divided as Whitney leaves Walford: ‘Worst exit story ever’

Whitney Dean left EastEnders tonight in an emotional farewell after 16 years. Actress Shona McGarty bowed out of the soap as her character left to move to Wakefield.

She left behind stepmum Bianca, former fiancé Zack and ex best friend Lauren as she and her girls got the bus out of the Square.

But while some fans thought it was ‘perfect’, others declared it the ‘worst exit ever’. So where do you stand?

Whitney Dean leaves EastEnders

After making up her mind last night (Wednesday May 22) that she was leaving Walford for good, Whitney turned things around pretty darn quick. By tonight’s episode (Thursday May 23) she had sorted somewhere to stay (with brother Ryan), got a school placement for Britney and a whole new social services plan already in place.

Bianca soon announced she was going to move with her. But that all came crashing down when upset Zack revealed Bianca had known about him and Lauren the whole time.

Whitney confronted her stepmum and told her she was no longer welcome to Wakefield. Bianca sobbed and begged for another chance, but Whit remained firm.

Sonia also encouraged her to talk to Lauren before she left. Whit did, but was still not forgiving. She cut all ties, telling her: “You lost a mate.”

Tearful Lauren told her: “Good luck with your new life.” But Whit simply retorted: “Don’t need it.”

Whitney then met with Zack by Peach’s tree. She told him they had never really loved each other enough – that their love and grief for Peach kept them together when it shouldn’t have done. She told him she’d never regret their time together, though, as it gave them Dolly.

Whitney also promised she wouldn’t make it hard for him to see Dolly (because moving to Wakefield isn’t hard!) as she knew he would be a brilliant dad.

Zack bid a tearful goodbye to his daughter and allowed Whitney to leave without a fight, knowing it was what she needed.

After a send-off in The Vic, Whitney, Britney and Dolly walked through the market to rounds of applause from the market traders.

Then they boarded a bus to King’s Cross as Britney asked: “Will we be all right?” Whitney told her: “We’ll figure something, we always do.” Before smiling to herself.

Fans react to Whitney’s exit

Some fans watching the goodbye scenes felt the whole episode was brilliant.

“Just watched Whitney’s final scene. So poignant and emotional to watch. The perfect way to close what has been an incredible 16 years in Walford for Whitney Dean. Shona McGarty, you were one of the best actors on the show and will be missed hugely,” said one.

Another added: “I’m so emotional. I love Whitney so much. Going to miss her on my screens. I can’t believe I’m tearing up.”

“Whitney’s exit is a brilliant one! Loved every scene (especially with Callum), and the acting felt so real coming from the actors/actresses,” agreed a third.

A fourth said: “Watched tonight’s episode of EastEnders and I got emotional. Thank you Shona for Whitney Dean she will always be the best character in EastEnders. That exit was perfection.”

“Honestly didn’t expect to get so emotional watching tonight’s episode. It really does feel like the end of an era seeing Whitney leave though. Such a nice send off for her, especially loved Britney wearing the same cap Whitney wore when she first arrived,” noted one more.

‘Worst exit ever’?

However there were plenty of other EastEnders fans who hated the goodbye.

“I absolutely hate everything about Whitney’s exit except the slideshow and Stacey’s appearance. Shona will be very sorely missed though,” said one.

Another agreed: “I honestly think Whitney’s exit might be right up there with the worst I’ve seen for this show (poor Krushed Kush aside). Meta, cringeworthy and really unjust – why does one selfish woman get hero worshipped whilst the other selfish people who betrayed her get shunned?”

“Worst exit story ever, Whitney deserved better after all the trauma they put her through on this show. Logging out until Christmas, what a disappointment,” said a third.

A fourth added: “Whitney’s ending was so dead. Shona deserved so much better than that!”

