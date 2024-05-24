In Holly Willoughby news, the former This Morning star has announced a brand new project. It seems, Holly has more entrepreneurial tricks up her sleeve – away from TV.

Just weeks after embarking on a new filming venture abroad for Netflix, alongside Bear Grylls, Holly has bagged another gig.

As well as her own lifestyle brand, Holly has her finger in a beauty pie – literally!

Holly Willoughby news

The star is known to have her own lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, which sells a variety of products from diffusers to perfume – but it seems that her love for beauty doesn’t end there.

This week, she announced that she has launched another collection with the brand Beauty Pie. Holly has hand-picked her most-loved products from the brand and flogging them in a must-have kit.

She took to social media to share a clip where she chatted her fans through the products and exactly why she loves them. Holly penned in the caption: “I’m really excited today as behind the scenes I’ve been working closely with the @Beautypie product team to curate the ultimate grab-and-go Summer makeup bag, which I am so pleased to be sharing with you.

“The bag is full of what I like to call ‘no-mirror-makeup’ with four of my favourites for lips, cheeks, lashes and highlighting, into this chic, travel-friendly, see-through silver makeup bag.”

Holly Willoughby news

Holly went on to add: “The kit we collaborated on last year, sold out and had a real moment. So, I’m hoping that you love our grab-and-go Summer Kit as much as I do.”

Of course, Holly’s fans were quick to share their praise – with plenty noting just how much they miss seeing her on This Morning.

One said: “Miss seeing you on TV, not the same since you left.”

Another agreed: “Miss you on This Morning it is not the same.”

A third gushed: “Beautiful lady. Miss you on This Morning.”

Another added: “Lovely to see you again holly. Looking very well.”

Since leaving This Morning last year, Holly has gone on to sign a huge deal with Netflix as a host of Bear Hunt, alongside survival expert Bear Grylls.

