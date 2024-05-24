Holly Willoughby talking on This Morning
Holly Willoughby admits ‘I’m so pleased’ as she shares beauty project news after This Morning exit

Can you guess what it is?

By Emily Towers

In Holly Willoughby news, the former This Morning star has announced a brand new project. It seems, Holly has more entrepreneurial tricks up her sleeve – away from TV.

Just weeks after embarking on a new filming venture abroad for Netflix, alongside Bear Grylls, Holly has bagged another gig.

As well as her own lifestyle brand, Holly has her finger in a beauty pie – literally!

Holly Willoughby talking on This Morning
Holly Willoughby has landed a new project with Beauty Pie (Credit: ITV)

The star is known to have her own lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, which sells a variety of products from diffusers to perfume – but it seems that her love for beauty doesn’t end there.

This week, she announced that she has launched another collection with the brand Beauty Pie. Holly has hand-picked her most-loved products from the brand and flogging them in a must-have kit.

Holly Willoughby smiling on This Morning
Holly Willoughby left This Morning last year (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

She took to social media to share a clip where she chatted her fans through the products and exactly why she loves them. Holly penned in the caption: “I’m really excited today as behind the scenes I’ve been working closely with the @Beautypie product team to curate the ultimate grab-and-go Summer makeup bag, which I am so pleased to be sharing with you.

“The bag is full of what I like to call ‘no-mirror-makeup’ with four of my favourites for lips, cheeks, lashes and highlighting, into this chic, travel-friendly, see-through silver makeup bag.”

Holly went on to add: “The kit we collaborated on last year, sold out and had a real moment. So, I’m hoping that you love our grab-and-go Summer Kit as much as I do.”

Of course, Holly’s fans were quick to share their praise – with plenty noting just how much they miss seeing her on This Morning.

One said: “Miss seeing you on TV, not the same since you left.”

Another agreed: “Miss you on This Morning it is not the same.”

A third gushed: “Beautiful lady. Miss you on This Morning.”

Another added: “Lovely to see you again holly. Looking very well.”

Since leaving This Morning last year, Holly has gone on to sign a huge deal with Netflix as a host of Bear Hunt, alongside survival expert Bear Grylls.

