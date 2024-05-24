In latest news concerning Strictly Come Dancing, pro star Jowita Przystal has reunited with a “special person”.

Jowita, 29, has been a part of the BBC One dance contest troupe for the last two years. Before that she appeared on the Strictly Christmas special in 2021, dancing with broadcaster Adrian Chiles.

She also made an impression on viewers in 2020, before Jowita’s Strictly fame, when she won the second series of the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer.

Jowita Przystal has had a rapid rise on Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Additionally, Jowita has also found herself previously in the headlines due to reported claims about a ‘romance’ with co-star Giovanni Pernice. They are said to have ‘secretly dated’ in late 2022 for a few months.

And just a couple of weeks ago it was reported Jowita and Vito Coppola have been “growing close”.

But currently, ahead of forthcoming Strictly 2024 announcements this summer, Jowita is touring the UK with the Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals show. And it seems an old Strictly pal turned up to support her and the rest of the crew.

Together again! (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly news

If you hadn’t guessed who it might be yet, the celeb in question was Hamza Yassin, the BBC wildlife cameraman who lifted the Glitterball trophy with Jowita in her very first Strictly series. Last year, in 2023, she danced with Paralympics star Jody Cundy, but they were eliminated in week 4.

A delighted Jowita shared a friendly selfie with Hamza on her Insta on Thursday (May 23) evening.

“Special person is watching tonight,” she captioned the pic, tagging Hamza’s handle in.

Reunited once more!

He re-shared the Story from his own account, adding: “Reunited once more!”

The Strictly gang welcome Hamza (Credit: Instagram)

As it turns out, Jowita wasn’t the only Strictly pal Hamza caught up with.

He also re-shared a short clip showing him catchng up with Graziano Di Prima and Vito – with Vito planting a kiss on Hamza’s cheek!

“Love you boys! And miss you both very much. The show was fantastic!” Hamza added on his post.

Strictly stars Jowita and Hamza won the 2022 series together (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

