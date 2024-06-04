Inside Princess Lilibet’s third birthday: ‘Gift’ from King Charles, party with celebrity guests and ’squabbles’ with Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, is celebrating her third birthday. The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and sister of Prince Archie, Lilibet is seventh in line to the throne.

Despite this, she has spent little time in the UK and was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, in 2021.

The young royal is sure to enjoy a day of lavish festivities on June 4. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has lifted the lid on how Lilibet could be celebrating her special day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet is celebrating her third birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Inside Princess Lilibet’s third birthday

According to the royal expert, Lilibet could enjoy a multitude of birthday celebrations today (June 4). Jennie explained to OK! that despite already being a princess, Lilibet has some serious pampering in store.

She suggested that Lilibet will be around the age where she might be “pining” for a pet – especially if she is anything like her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who famously loved animals.

Perhaps Lilibet will be asking for her own corgi? If Lilibet is anything like her mum Meghan Markle, she might opt for more glamorous presents, like child-friendly makeup and nail varnish.

Jennie went on to detail: “I expect her birthday will be full of sunshine, squabbles with her brother, fun games with her toddler friends and some delicious home cooking from her mum.

“It will no doubt be in all American affair at their Montecito mansion and I would expect to see a sprinkling of celebrities and a laid-back party, which hopefully will include some other toddlers.

Lilibet’s birthday ‘gift’ from King Charles

“It would be nice to think the day might include a video call to Lilibet’s grandfather, King Charles and hopefully some sort of gift has been arranged and will be delivered to Montecito for her birthday.”

Lilibet may be sent a birthday gift from King Charles (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken a step away from the royal fold, a birthday in the UK could be on the cards in the future. According to an insider, Lilibet’s mum Meghan misses some aspects of living in the UK.

The insider said: “Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the UK and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK.”

Harry and Meghan news

Consequently, it appears that Harry and Meghan have been putting in some serious thought about what the future holds, according to a source.

The source told OK!: “Meghan doesn’t like being away from her children as she doesn’t want to miss a thing with them growing up so fast. With Lili turning three, it’s really got Meghan and Harry thinking about their future and how quickly the children are growing up.

“Meghan especially feels that her babies are no longer babies and like most mums, it makes her slightly sad and wistful that the baby years have come to an end.”

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that the Duke and Duchess’ son Archie is desperate to come to the UK. Apparently, he is keen on seeing his grandad, King Charles.

Prince Archie eager to visit King Charles

Royal author Tom Quinn made the claims while speaking to The Mirror. He claimed: “Archie loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle. Meghan was worried that a magnificent shepherd’s hut or similar extravagant present will only increase Archie’s growing interest in his royal connections.

“She doesn’t want Britain to become a longed-for fantasy for her son so she had been pushing Harry to insist that his father gets Archie a simple present.”

Continuing, he said: “King Charles hasn’t seen his grandson Archie since 2022. Archie really misses him. Many of Archie’s books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle. He is apparently desperate to come to the UK with his father, but Meghan and Harry don’t want to encourage this.”

