Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate their daughter Lilibet’s third birthday this week, but the duchess is reportedly feeling “sad” over the milestone.

Lilibet will turn three on June 4. Harry and Meghan recently spent a bit of time away from their two children – Archie, five, and Lilibet – as they travelled to Nigeria for a mini tour.

Now, an insider claims that the Duchess of Sussex “doesn’t like being away from her children”. They claim she and Harry are thinking about how quickly their kids are growing up.

The source told OK!: “Meghan doesn’t like being away from her children as she doesn’t want to miss a thing with them growing up so fast. With Lili turning three, it’s really got Meghan and Harry thinking about their future and how quickly the children are growing up.

“Meghan especially feels that her babies are no longer babies and like most mums, it makes her slightly sad and wistful that the baby years have come to an end.”

During their trip to Nigeria in May, Meghan admitted she was missing her kids. She was marking Mother’s Day during a reception.

Addressing an audience at a Lagos state reception, she said: “Today is Mother’s Day (in America). So it feels appropriate that although of course we are missing our children, I’m missing my babies, it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family.”

Meghan and Harry live in America with their children. However, according to recent reports, their son Archie is desperate to come to the UK to see his grandad King Charles.

Royal author Tom Quinn made the claims while speaking to The Mirror.

He said: “Archie loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle and Meghan was worried that a magnificent shepherd’s hut or similar extravagant present will only increase Archie’s growing interest in his royal connections. She doesn’t want Britain to become a longed-for fantasy for her son so she had been pushing Harry to insist that his father gets Archie a simple present.”

The expert added: “King Charles hasn’t seen his grandson Archie since 2022 and Archie really misses him many of Archie’s books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle. He is apparently desperate to come to the UK with his father, but Meghan and Harry don’t want to encourage this.”

