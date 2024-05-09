Fresh heartache for the Middletons as close family friend Tony Henman dies

In Kate Middleton news, the 42-year-old and her family have been dealt another blow recently, following the death of a close friend.

The sad news was announced last night (Wednesday, May 8).

Tim’s father – a close friend of the Middletons – has died (Credit: Sky Sports)

Kate Middleton news: Middleton’s dealt fresh blow as Tony Henman dies

According to the MailOnline, Tony Henman – father of tennis player Tim and friend of the Middletons – has sadly died.

Tony was 84 when he passed. He was a regular for the over-60s England hockey team, where he confessed to being very competitive.

“I really can’t bear the thought of losing,” he said back in 2002. “I’ve been out of control on the pitch all my life. I’ve had 61 years to sort myself out, while Tim has done so much better in only 27.”

Tony and his wife, Jane, were good friends of Carole and Michael Middleton. So much so that they were invited to Prince William and Kate’s wedding back in 2011.

“He was a lovely guy,” a friend told Richard Eden of the Mail. “He had absolutely no side. Very, very friendly.”

Kate and William aren’t happy with the Sussexes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton news: Princess of Wales and William ‘seething’ at Sussexes

In other Kate-related news, the Princess of Wales and her husband are reportedly “seething” with Harry and Meghan.

Harry was in the UK this week for a special ceremony celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Meghan wasn’t with him, however, the couple will be going to Nigeria together.

This is because they reportedly think the Sussexes visit to Nigeria implies that they are upholding royal duties.

“William and Kate are livid that Meghan and Harry are taking on this Africa tour and acting like they’re royals again,” a source told Closer.

“In their eyes, they’re just picking and choosing what suits them and benefits their bank balance and image, and their latest ‘royal roadshow’ has left them both seething,” they then added.

Harry reached out to his sister-in-law (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry ‘sad it’s turned out like this’

In other news, Harry has been left saddened, despite him and Meghan reaching out to Kate amid her cancer diagnosis.

“In an ideal world, they [Meghan and Harry] would still be close to the royals and get support from them,” a source told New magazine.

“But too much has happened. They are both just sad that it’s all turned out like this. Harry hopes that it can all be sorted out one day. He would never want to be in the position where he would have to choose between his wife and his family.”

It’s also claimed that Kate and Charles’ cancer diagnoses has been something of a “wake-up call” for the Duke.

“Harry and Meghan were determined to get their side of the story across and knew of the ramifications of that. But Harry has had a bit of a wake-up call in recent months, with the news of both his dad’s and Kate’s cancer. It has made him realise that life is fragile,” the source claimed.

