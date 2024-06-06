King Charles ‘pulls out of all international engagements’ with Prince William stepping in

King Charles didn’t attend international royal engagements on Thursday as Prince William stepped in amid the monarch’s cancer treatment.

The King, 75, was diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year. He has been undergoing treatment since. While he has made several public appearances as he undergoes treatment, he won’t attend a couple today.

Charles attended the British D-Day memorial in Normandy, France. However, his son, the Prince of Wales, took his father’s spot for the international D-Day commemorations.

Queen Camilla and King Charles were in France on Thursday morning (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince William ‘steps in’ for King Charles

According to royal expert Russell Myers, the King’s doctors may have told him to “slow down”.

That is why I am so proud that we have a permanent National Memorial in Normandy.

Speaking on Lorraine on Thursday about the D-Day commemorations, Russell said: “I’ve just had it confirmed he’s going to be pulling out of the international engagements which is quite interesting because I imagine his doctors have told him he’s got to slow down.

“It’s been quite a packed schedule. But Prince William will be stepping in for him for the first time.”

The Prince of Wales stepped in for the King for the international engagements today (Credit: Shutterstock)

The King and Queen visited France this week, where the monarch gave a speech to mark D-Day.

On Thursday, they attended the British memorial in Normandy near Gold Beach. Prince William also attended.

In his speech, King Charles said: “Over the past forty years I have had the great privilege of attending seven D-Day commemorations in Normandy and meeting so many distinguished veterans.

“Indeed, I shall never forget the haunting sights and sounds of thousands of be-medalled figures proudly marching past into a French sunset on these beaches. Our ability to learn from their stories at first hand diminishes. But our obligation to remember them, what they stood for and what they achieved for us all can never diminish.”

King Charles is receiving treatment for a form of cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles speech

He added: “That is why I am so proud that we have a permanent National Memorial in Normandy, by which to remember the more than twenty-two thousand service personnel in British units who gave their lives during the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy.”

On Wednesday, the King, Queen and William attended a D-Day commemorative event in Portsmouth.

Camilla looked emotional as veteran Eric Bateman spoke about his experience as a soldier. During the visit, William also shared a health update on wife Kate – who is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

One veteran asked Prince William: “I was going to ask you if your wife was getting any better?”

The Prince of Wales graciously responded: “Yes… she would have loved to have been here today.”

