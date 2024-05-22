Meghan Markle ‘in tears’ after being ‘widely mocked’ over career move: ‘Expensive and nothing special’

The latest Meghan Markle news has seen claims the Duchess of Sussex is upset over the reaction to her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan launched the brand back in March. She then sent out pots of jam to selected showbiz pals and influencers.

However, one royal expert has now claimed that Meghan has been disappointed by the reaction. So much so that it’s brought her to tears.

Meghan Markle is said to have been upset by the reaction to her jam (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle news: ‘One fly in the ointment’

Speaking to The Mirror, author Tom Quinn said he thinks Meghan would’ve been devastated following the lacklustre reception to American Riviera Orchard. Especially after the criticism she received over her new jam.

“The one fly in the ointment is Meghan’s new internet brand, American Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special.

“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised. Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her. She cannot understand why people don’t admire her work,” Tom alleged.

He also reckons Meghan isn’t ready for any criticism she may face when the brand goes live, reportedly later this year.

“She is especially sensitive about any criticism of her luxurious lifestyle in the US – from her point of view this is something to be admired not criticised.”

It’s said we’ll be seeing a lot more of Meghan in the coming months (Credit: Splash News)

PR blitz ‘planned’

Ahead of the launch, the Express claims that Meghan is now planning a PR blitz to “drive online sales” when it does go live.

The paper claims that she’ll attempt to win over new fans with appearances on chat shows and podcasts.

It’s also claimed that she will give interviews to “specially selected” journalists in a bid to repair her image in the UK and the States.

ED! has contacted reps for the Sussexes for comment.

What American Riviera Orchard will sell

When it launches, the brand will sell all manner of products.

Earlier this year, a trademark application was filed. It included a number of products.

It’s no secret that Meghan and husband Prince Harry love their animals. The pair work with many wildlife charities between them. They also have three dogs and a coop of rescue chickens of their own.

So it’s unsurprising then that there are several animal products reportedly listed under the “goods and services” the brand will be offering.

These include dog grooming products, pet pillows and beds, collars and leads, dog treats and even chicken feed.

She has also reportedly applied to sell a selection of fragrances, bath salts, skincare products and body lotions.

Meghan’s also apparently releasing some homeware goods. Bed linen, candles, curtains, tablecloths, coasters, wallpaper, photo frames, bath towels, tea towels and boujee-sounding cocktail napkins are among the proposed offerings.

And, of course, there will be some food products. These will include jams and marmalades, should you fancy eating like a royal.

Read more: Meghan and Harry ‘don’t need the royals and never have’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.