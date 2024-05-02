Prince Harry will be back in the UK next week to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games – but his wife Meghan won’t join him.

The Duke of Sussex will apparently make the trip alone as his wife Meghan remains in the US. Reports have also claimed he won’t reunite with his brother, Prince William. However, he could be set for a meeting with his father, King Charles.

Here’s everything we know about Harry’s UK visit…

Harry will return to the UK next week (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry in UK return

Harry will return to the UK for a service to mark the Invictus Games milestone. The service will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

There was much speculation over whether Harry would be joined by his wife Meghan and their two children – Archie, four, and Lilibet, two.

I just think he’s going to cast a really lonely portrait of a man without his friends around him.

However, according to reports, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed Meghan will remain in America.

A royal expert has since claimed that Harry could face feeling “lonely” when he attends St Paul’s Cathedral for the service. It was where his parents King Charles and Princess Diana married.

Speaking to GB News, royal editor for the Mail on Sunday Charlotte Griffiths said: “That’s where his parents got married. It’s going to be a very sombre and senior event.

King Charles could have a meeting with his son Harry (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan

“It’s a really important part of Harry’s soul, and the kind of thing he’d want his wife, maybe even his kids by his side for.”

She added: “Meghan is leaving him there alone, and I just think he’s going to cast a really lonely portrait of a man without his friends around him, without his family and without senior members of the Royal Family. And no wife there with him as we.”

Meanwhile, reports claim that Harry will meet with his father King Charles – who is receiving treatment for cancer. Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said: “It’s going to be very difficult for Harry to come to the UK and not visit his stricken father, King Charles.

Kate and William might not reunite with Harry when he’s in the UK (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry news

“When the two meet it will almost certainly be a longer meeting than last time when father and son spent just 30 minutes together. But Camilla is likely to be there simply because she feels so protective of her husband and won’t want him to be upset at such a difficult time.

“Also, despite much that has been written, Camila is exceptionally diplomatic and good at dealing with difficult situations and difficult people. If anyone can steer comfortably through a meeting with Harry, Camilla can – which is why Charles will want her there.”

However, Harry may not reunite with his older brother, the Prince of Wales. The Princess of Wales is also receiving treatment for cancer.

A source recently told Closer magazine: “While William knows Harry is keen to visit Kate and see him and the children, he doesn’t want to make things worse by stopping him coming. He’s very conscious of adding any more unnecessary stress and upset to them right now.”

Could this stop Harry potentially having a reunion with his brother and sister-in-law?

