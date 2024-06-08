The Princess of Wales has issued an apology after cancer treatment forced her to miss today’s Colonel’s Review (June 8).

The event is the rehearsal for next weekend’s Trooping the Colour parade. Kate would usually take the salute at the Colonel’s Review in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

However, she has currently stepped away from the spotlight as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales is Colonel of the Irish Guards (Credit: Splash News)

Princess of Wales latest: Kate sends apologies to Irish Guards

The Irish Guards posted a video earlier today (June 8). In it, they said they were “deeply touched” to have been sent a letter by the Princess of Wales.

The clip showed the letter being read aloud to the regiment. It was captioned: “The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning, wishing those on parade good luck for today’s Colonel’s Review of the King’s Birthday Parade.

“We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes.”

The Princess of Wales’ letter in full

The letter was delivered on monogrammed paper. Kate wrote: “I wanted to write to you to let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour.

“I appreciate everyone Trooping the Colour this year has been practicing for months and dedicating many hours to ensure their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”

She then continued: “Being your colonel remains an honour. And I’m very sorry that I’m unable to make the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review. Please pass on my apologies to the whole regiment. I do hope that I’m able to represent you all once again very soon.

“Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved,” Kate then concluded.

She signed off the letter with the Latin phrase ‘Quis separabit’. It translates to ‘Who shall separate (us)?’

Her words received a round of applause from the Guards at the conclusion of the letter.

Kate told the Irish Guards of her pride over being their Colonel (Credit: Splash News)

Trooping the Colour changes

The Trooping the Colour ceremony takes place next Saturday (June 15). The Princess of Wales is said to be considering a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the day if she feels well enough.

King Charles will be in attendance. However, instead of arriving on horseback as usual, he will be seated in a carriage with Queen Camilla.

This is due to his current treatment for cancer. The King revealed he had been diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer earlier this year. The Princess of Wales then revealed that cancer had been found during her abdominal surgery at the start of the year.

As a result, Kate has stepped out of the spotlight. Charles, meanwhile, recently returned to royal duties.

