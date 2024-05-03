9 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Belle’s terror as Tom gets even nastier and Ethan leaving Nicky for dead

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Belle King cowering in terror as husband Tom gets even more menacing, Ethan making a very bad decision as he leaves Nicky for dead, and Kerry taking revenge on crafty Pollard!

Here are nine huge spoilers for what’s coming up in Emmerdale next week.

Tom’s in trouble with Vanessa!

1. Tom’s in trouble!

Tom messes up at work when he diagnoses a dog with cancer without doing any of the tests he should have done. Vanessa and Paddy arrive in the nick of time and Ness does the right blood tests, which reveal the pooch only has an abscess after all.

The pet’s owner is furious and heads home, while Tom plays the victim and lays it on thick, making out it’s all Vanessa’s fault because she doesn’t make him feel welcome.

And then he turns the tables and invites Vanessa and Paddy – and their other halves – to a dinner party at his the following evening.

Back home he tells Belle about what an awful day he’s had and he announces that everyone’s coming for dinner. And he makes it quite clear that how successful the dinner party is, will be Belle’s responsibility.

Oh dear, this sounds like trouble!

Tom’s playing the victim (Credit: ITV)

2. Kiss and make up?

When Moira invites Ruby to lunch, Ruby reluctantly accepts. Are they going to get their husbands to kiss and make up? Are they about to become BFFs?!

Things definitely start well, but over lunch Moira comes up with a plan. What are the women planning?

Moira’s making plans (Credit: ITV)

3. Worst dinner party ever in Emmerdale spoilers?

The guests arrive for the dinner party at the Kings’ house, but things are already tense between Marlon and Rhona.

Things are tense between Rhona and Marlon (Credit: ITV)

And lovey-dovey Paddy and Mandy are NOT helping their friends feel more comfortable, while Tom’s toast to marital solidarity just makes things worse.

Meanwhile, Vanessa, Suzy, Paddy and Mandy are trying their best to enjoy the evening, while Belle excuses herself saying the onions have made her cry.

There is a very public row between Marlon and Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Then the row between Marlon and Rhona erupts as they air their dirty laundry in public and Rhona ends up seeming to end their marriage in front of everyone.

Awks!

Is this the end for Marlon and Rhona? (Credit: ITV)

4. Or is this the worst dinner party ever?!

In a first for Emmerdale this week we’re going to see the same storyline from the table AND from the kitchen, where Belle and Tom spend most of the evening.

Belle’s in a horrible situation (Credit: ITV)

Belle is busy getting everything ready for the dinner party Tom’s dropped on her, so she’s upset when Tom tells her to change her outfit to something more appropriate.

And when Tom makes a discovery in the bathroom, he’s fuming – but luckily before he can confront his wife, the guests start to arrive.

With things tense between Rhona and Marlon, Belle goes upstairs. And when Tom follows, he’s threatening. And soon he’s refusing to let her out of his sight.

When Rhona finally leaves, and the others start to follow, Belle’s desperate for everyone to stay. But they make their excuses and head off – leaving Belle to face the horrible reality of her life with the menacing Tom.

Belle’s terrified of her husband (Credit: ITV)

5. Making up?

After the awful dinner party Marlon confides in Paddy about his marital woes. Paddy urges his mate to make amends with his wife.

Marlon wants to make things work (Credit: ITV)

Later, Marlon suggests to Rhona that they try marriage counselling.

Will she agree?

Will Rhona agree? (Credit: ITV)

More Emmerdale spoilers

6. Taking the plunge?

With all the drama at home, Nicky’s fed up and frustrated so he decides it’s time to take things to the next level – and he asks boyfriend Suni if they can live together.

What will Suni say?

Is Suni ready for him and Nicky to move in together? (Credit: ITV)

7. Kerry’s out for revenge

Kerry is convinced something’s not right with Pollard and his mate who bought her necklace. So she tricks her way into his barn and finds a way to get into his laptop.

Kerry’s taking revenge! (Credit: ITV)

She’s fuming when she discovers he swindled her by selling the necklace on for a fortune!

Of course, this is Kerry, so she’s not going to take this lying down. Instead she vows revenge. She convinces Tracy to let her run a cash-only sale at the shop.

And when she’s got herself behind the counter, she ransacks the place and lets the villagers grab their bargains.

How will Pollard react?

Don’t mess with Kerry (Credit: ITV)

8. Ethan leaves Nicky for dead!

Nicky is annoyed when he asks Caleb if he can take Nate’s shares and become an equal partner in the business and his dad laughs at him!

So he goes off to drown his sorrows with Ethan.

Ethan panics when he realises Nicky is out cold (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Suni is on a night out in a bar, when he calls his boyfriend to tell him he’s spotted one of the men who was involved in the homophobic attack they suffered last year.

Nicky wants to jump in the car right there and then, and go to find Suni. But Ethan won’t let him – he’s drunk too much. Ethan says he’ll drive instead, though he’s also had a drink, just not as much as his mate.

Ethan pulls Nicky from the car (Credit: ITV)

As they drive off, Ethan spots a police car up ahead and he decides to turn round, in case he’s over the limit, while Nicky tries to get hold of Suni on the phone.

But as Ethan turns the car round, he loses control and crashes!

Ethan hides when he hears someone approaching (Credit: ITV)

There’s no sign of life from either man at first, but then Ethan comes round and realises what’s happened – he could be in big trouble!

Moira comes across unconscious Nicky and calls for help (Credit: ITV)

So, he drags Nicky from the car and hides as he hears a car approaching.

Ethan watches as Moira comes across the scene and phones and ambulance, then he runs away. Will his cowardly behaviour come back to haunt him?

Will Moira spot Ethan so carefully concealed behind this very skinny tree? (Credit: ITV)

9. Kerry confronts Eric in Emmerdale spoilers!

With the revenge plan over and done with, Kerry’s smug to have got her own back on Eric. But he’s furious about the whole thing. Is this the beginning of a feud?

Kerry’s fuming (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

