Coronation Street: Kevin victim-blames Abi and fans are disgusted

Coronation Street fans have been left raging after a sex tape of Abi Webster was emailed to her friends last night. But to add insult to injury, husband Kevin did not rally round and support her – instead he blamed her.

As Kevin walked away telling Abi he “couldn’t hack it”, she was left distraught. And now viewers want her to kick him to the kerb.

Abi was distraught over being exploited (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Abi distraught over sex tape

On Wednesday May 23, Tyrone received an email containing a video of Abi having sex. He was embarrassed as he told her what he’d seen. And she was mortified when she watched it.

Abi said she had no memory of it so it must have been taken when she was out of it on drugs. She planned to report it to the police, but then found out it had also been circulated online.

As Abi braced herself to tell Kevin, Cassie had already been helpful enough to do that for her.

Abi began admitting it to Kevin, but he accused her of lying about her past. She insisted she hadn’t deliberately lied to him, that she has no memory of it happening.

Kev then told her: “I can’t unsee that video. It’s stuck in my head forever, you in that grotty room doing that with god knows who.”

Tearful Abi said: “I know it’s shocking, but imagine how I feel knowing that someone’s exploited me like that.”

Kevin didn’t seem to care at all about her feelings and told her: “We’ve all got a past, done things we’re not proud of, but this? You’ve sunk to a new low.”

As Abi sobbed that he was judging her and she could see in his eyes he was ashamed of her, Kevin twisted the knife.

“You told me about your life, all the mistakes you made, the shame it brought,” he said. “The trouble is imagining what you did is one thing, seeing it for myself is another. I’m sorry, I just can’t hack it.” Then he walked out on her.

Kev’s no angel, but he seems to have forgotten that! (Credit: ITV)

Fans turn on Kevin

The reaction of Mr Webster has left fans absolutely furious. They have vented on social media using several expletives to describe him!

“Disappointed in Kevin. He is no saint and he knows damn well the life Abi had before. He should be rallying round her because this would be mortifying for someone like Abi who has cleaned herself up and made something of herself. Kevin sucks,” said one, slightly more restrained fan.

Another was less kind: “Nah [bleep] that. I’d be serving divorce papers to Kevin. What a [bleep]. He’s more bothered about his wife’s past during a difficult time in her life than the scumbag who shared it in the first place. D I V O R C E.”

Someone else pointed out Kev’s less-than-angelic past. “Abi the past is past! Before Kevin starts passing judgment get him to have a shower and shave and not sleep with his best mate’s wife.”

“[Bleep] Kevin Webster blaming his Abi for someone releasing revenge porn of her. Men are trash. This is making me rage,” shouted one more.

Another questioned: “Why is KEVIN angry?!?!?!?!?!??! Is he [bleep] joking. Revenge porn is against the law! What a [bleep]!!!”

Convinced Dean is behind it, Abi is on the warpath (Credit: ITV)

What happens to Abi next in Coronation Street?

Abi will confront her ex, Dean, on Friday (May 24) convinced he’s responsible for the tape. She corners him brandishing a wrench making threats. But he insists he has no idea what she’s talking about.

Meanwhile, meddling Cassie tells Kevin Abi is off to meet Dean and he tracks them down. Kev holds Abi back and Dean is taken in for police questioning.

But soon four more videos are uploaded, leaving Abi even more distraught. However when she looks closely at the footage, she realises it’s not actually her.

How will Kevin react when he finds out they are all deep fakes? Will he apologise and support his wife? Or has he gone too far this time?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

